IPL 2023, KKR vs RR | Twitter shocked as Yashasvi Jaiswal hands Jos Buttler third IPL duck of the season in horrific mix-up

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Buttler and Jaiswal are having a conversation.

Almost every player goes through lean patches, but sometimes their partners do their bits for not letting them get back on track. Jos Buttler had one such night at Eden Gardens as he kept looking at the ball even when Yashasvi Jaiswal was over halfway down the pitch, leading him to fall for naught.

By hitting 863 runs over 17 matches for Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler set a lofty standard for himself in IPL 2022. As usual, the expectations were high on England’s limited-overs skipper ahead of the season.  But unfortunately, he failed to live up to it, aggregating 392 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of 142.03. Considering Eden Gardens’ batting-friendly track, many had felt Buttler might score big on Thursday against KKR, especially after coming to this fixture after a brilliant 59-ball 95 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, things did not go on as he and his legion of followers hoped, but fair to say, there was no one but himself to blame for not making the most of it.

Chasing a below-par 150, Yashasvi Jaiswal blasted 26 runs off the opening over by Nitish Rana to give the Royals an explosive start. Buttler knew they got what they required, and tried to play Harshit Rana’s second over cautiously. The fourth ball that Rana bowled was a good length delivery which Buttler did not time perfectly, hitting his pad after the inside edge before going towards cover point. Jaiswal knew there was a run, but Buttler, while watching the ball, put his gloves up to stop his partner. But watching Jaiswal come so far, the Englishman began to run very late, and Andre Russell saw the opportunity and made full use of it by throwing straight to the stumps at the non-strikers’ end.

By the time wickets broke, Buttler was well behind the crease, and he shook his head after losing his wicket without scoring for the third time in the season. Notably, he never felt for naught in the competition before this year, but this time, just for his casual approach, he returned to the pavilion.

