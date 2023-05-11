IPL 2023, KKR vs RR | Twitter shocked as Yashasvi Jaiswal hands Jos Buttler third IPL duck of the season in horrific mix-up

By hitting 863 runs over 17 matches for Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler set a lofty standard for himself in IPL 2022. As usual, the expectations were high on England’s limited-overs skipper ahead of the season. But unfortunately, he failed to live up to it, aggregating 392 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of 142.03. Considering Eden Gardens’ batting-friendly track, many had felt Buttler might score big on Thursday against KKR, especially after coming to this fixture after a brilliant 59-ball 95 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, things did not go on as he and his legion of followers hoped, but fair to say, there was no one but himself to blame for not making the most of it.