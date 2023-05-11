More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter awes at Yashasvi Jaiswal for making a mockery of bowlers to propel RR bulldoze KKR

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

RR beat KKR by 9 wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the quickest fifty in the history of IPL on Thursday, reaching the feat in just 13 balls in an entertaining knock against KKR at Eden Gardens. The 21-year-old went on to score 98 off 47 balls, as he stayed till the end to chase a paltry 150-run target in just 13.1 overs.

Having been asked to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a terrible start, losing explosive openers Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz early. Trent Boult dismissed both of them, albeit two exceptional fielding efforts, first by Shimron Hetmyer and then by Sandeep Sharma, played crucial roles to send them packing. Venkatesh Iyer, who was batting on 6 off 15 balls at one point, rebuilt the innings. Despite receiving little support, his crafty 42-ball 57, laced with four sixes and two fours, helped them post a respectable total. Having written that, they were 107/3 after 13.3 overs and were on their way to getting to 180 before Yuzvendra Chahal’s heroics (4/25) restricted them to a score that was at least 30 runs short of the projected score. 

Coming to chase, Jaiswal made 26 runs off the first over to get the Royals off to a perfect start. Jos Buttler, however, failed to complement him, as he lost his wicket without adding anything to the scoreboard. At No. 3, Sanju Samson then joined hands, scoring 48 off just 29 balls to increase their NRR. In fact, they saw off the target with 37 balls in hand and nine wickets to spare, and that helped them to move up to the third on the points table. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, slipped to seventh, only above Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals.

