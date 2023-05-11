IPL 2023 | Twitter awes at Yashasvi Jaiswal for making a mockery of bowlers to propel RR bulldoze KKR
RR beat KKR by 9 wickets.|
(BCCI/IPL)
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the quickest fifty in the history of IPL on Thursday, reaching the feat in just 13 balls in an entertaining knock against KKR at Eden Gardens. The 21-year-old went on to score 98 off 47 balls, as he stayed till the end to chase a paltry 150-run target in just 13.1 overs.
Having been asked to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a terrible start, losing explosive openers Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz early. Trent Boult dismissed both of them, albeit two exceptional fielding efforts, first by Shimron Hetmyer and then by Sandeep Sharma, played crucial roles to send them packing. Venkatesh Iyer, who was batting on 6 off 15 balls at one point, rebuilt the innings. Despite receiving little support, his crafty 42-ball 57, laced with four sixes and two fours, helped them post a respectable total. Having written that, they were 107/3 after 13.3 overs and were on their way to getting to 180 before Yuzvendra Chahal’s heroics (4/25) restricted them to a score that was at least 30 runs short of the projected score.
Coming to chase, Jaiswal made 26 runs off the first over to get the Royals off to a perfect start. Jos Buttler, however, failed to complement him, as he lost his wicket without adding anything to the scoreboard. At No. 3, Sanju Samson then joined hands, scoring 48 off just 29 balls to increase their NRR. In fact, they saw off the target with 37 balls in hand and nine wickets to spare, and that helped them to move up to the third on the points table. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, slipped to seventh, only above Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals.
Unbelievable
The Yashasvi effect❤️🔥 - FASTEST 50 in #TATAIPL history!! 🤯💪#KKRvRR #IPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema | @rajasthanroyals @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/WgNhYJQiUN— JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 11, 2023
True
If Yashaswi Jaiswal don't open innings for India in World Cup 2023 along with Shubman Gill then it's India's loss not Jaiswal's— Aarav (@sigma__male_) May 11, 2023
Because right now Rohit Sharma is not even 10% of Yashaswi Jaiswal #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/gDIBUKnCYc
Correct
Two Future Opners for Team India!! 🇮🇳— DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) May 11, 2023
Jaiswal × Ruturaj Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/6Z5EitEpFJ
Agreed
Wow @ybj_19 ! @IPL— @BrettLee_58 (@BrettLee_58) May 11, 2023
Get him in the the 🇮🇳 team now @BCCI ! Yashasvi Jaiswal @JioCinema
Thanks Bishi
It’s worth pointing out one more time that Yashasvi Jaiswal’s numbers in the other two formats is also outstanding. A good cross format player.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 11, 2023
An inspiration
Yashasvi Jaiswal is an inspiration for every lower middle class boy. pic.twitter.com/iB2tRvGKMP— ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) May 11, 2023
There should be
There were talks like Hooda, tripathi, samson should replace Virat kohli last year coz he had bad IPL— M. (@IconicKohIi) May 11, 2023
Will there be same talks of Yashasvi jaiswal replacing Rohit in WC team?
I doubt pic.twitter.com/UsYbCq5MQs
Just wow
A 50 even before the 3rd over is completed, coming off just 13 deliveries. The fastest ever. Looks like we've found ourselves our next T20i opener. My man Jaiswal breaking into the national team soon. pic.twitter.com/yFQT4vo97b— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) May 11, 2023
Danger
All other Indian Opener’s watching Yashasvi jaiswal Inning: pic.twitter.com/Tfx4Li5cuM— Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) May 11, 2023
Superb
Yashasvi Jaiswal - What a player, What a inspiration! ❤️ #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/JXvQWqwjrC— Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) May 11, 2023