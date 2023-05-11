IPL 2023 | Twitter awes at Yashasvi Jaiswal for making a mockery of bowlers to propel RR bulldoze KKR

Having been asked to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a terrible start, losing explosive openers Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz early. Trent Boult dismissed both of them, albeit two exceptional fielding efforts, first by Shimron Hetmyer and then by Sandeep Sharma, played crucial roles to send them packing. Venkatesh Iyer, who was batting on 6 off 15 balls at one point, rebuilt the innings. Despite receiving little support, his crafty 42-ball 57, laced with four sixes and two fours, helped them post a respectable total. Having written that, they were 107/3 after 13.3 overs and were on their way to getting to 180 before Yuzvendra Chahal’s heroics (4/25) restricted them to a score that was at least 30 runs short of the projected score.