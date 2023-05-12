IPL 2023, KKR vs RR | Who said what ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson
Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 98 broke several long-standing IPL records|
BCCI
Rajasthan Royals roared back to winning ways with a historic thumping of Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday, led by the talents of Yuzvendra Chahal and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The visitors chased down 150 with nine wickets and 41 balls to spare, giving a major boost to to their NRR as well.
Rajasthan Royals coasted their way to a win despite five losses in their last six games to keep play-off hopes alive in a highly-competitive IPL 2023. The franchise made its way to third in the table with two games to go and still has its fate in its own hands even though Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are in fierce chase for the last two qualifying spots.
The skipper of the side, Sanju Samson, was all praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal who obliterated the bowling attack with an unbeaten 47-ball 98 at a 200-plus strike rate, as well as Yuzvendra Chahal's decimation of the opposition batting unit with figures of 4-0-25-4. Samson himself contributed with a flamboyant 48 off 29 balls.
I didn't have to do anything, just rotate strike and watch. He loves the powerplay and happy that he's played so well... I think it's time to give Chahal the tag of legend. Very grateful to have him. You just need to give him the ball without saying anything and he has introduced the concept of leggies bowling at the death... We have two more quarter-finals to play. But the pressure is never off, each and every game is important. Intensity is high. You know when Jos Buttler [run-out for 0 off 3] throws away a wicket for Jaiswal, how good the environment is.
KKR captain Nitish Rana did not shy from giving credit to the young batter as well, albeit he conceded the batting performance was subpar. The 29-year-old, who has used himself sparingly in the season as a spinner and scalped three crucial scalps as well, tried the trick once again on Thursday but ended up conceding 26 runs off Jaiswal's bat in the first over of the chase.
Jaiswal's innings was praiseworthy. Today was one of those days in life where nothing worked. I thought 180 was par. We made a lot of mistakes with the bat and it's the reason for losing out on two points. He was batting well right through the tournament, so I bowled first because I thought I could gamble as a part-timer and get the in-form Jaiswal out but it was his day.
Jaiswal finished just two short of a second IPL century, managing a four instead of a six on the last ball to see out the game. The 2020 U-19 World Cup MVP broke KL Rahul's record of the fastest IPL fifty during his blitzkrieg by achieving the milestone in just 13 balls and is now just 41 runs away from tallying the most runs by an uncapped player in an IPL season, the top-spot currently held by Shun Marsh with 616 runs.
I always have it in my my heart, to go out and do well. It is not like everything I wanted happens, but I try my best. Process is very important, how I prepare and what I'm telling myself is as well. I know the results will come. The shot with which I won is what's most pleasing because I'm learning to play till the end and win it for the team, that has been my aim. I'm blessed and grateful, I'm trying my best. I think the net run rate was the only thing on our minds, Sanju Samson and I were only talking about finishing the game quickly and not thinking about my hundred. It happens, no one does it purposely. Sanju bhai said don't worry, keep going. Blessed to play with all the great players, IPL is a great platform for youngsters and play with greats.