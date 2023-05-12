IPL 2023, KKR vs RR | Who said what ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson

I always have it in my my heart, to go out and do well. It is not like everything I wanted happens, but I try my best. Process is very important, how I prepare and what I'm telling myself is as well. I know the results will come. The shot with which I won is what's most pleasing because I'm learning to play till the end and win it for the team, that has been my aim. I'm blessed and grateful, I'm trying my best. I think the net run rate was the only thing on our minds, Sanju Samson and I were only talking about finishing the game quickly and not thinking about my hundred. It happens, no one does it purposely. Sanju bhai said don't worry, keep going. Blessed to play with all the great players, IPL is a great platform for youngsters and play with greats.

Yashasvi Jaiswal