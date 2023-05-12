More Options

IPL 2023, MI vs GT | Twitter and Wankhede crowd go wild with ‘Surya Surya’ chants to praise SKY masterclass

IPL 2023, MI vs GT | Twitter and Wankhede crowd go wild with ‘Surya Surya’ chants to praise SKY masterclass

258

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

SKY hit his first IPL hundred on Friday.

|

(IPL)

Whenever players extend their purple patch, they receive rounds of applause from spectators all over the world. Suryakumar Yadav, currently the No. 1-ranked T20I batter, received the same honour on Friday, as he kept on carrying his incredible form in IPL with a flamboyant hundred against GT.

Suryakumar Yadav had scores of 16-ball 15, 2-ball 1, and a golden duck in his first three outings in IPL 2023. Many had predicted this won’t be his season, mainly because he had three consecutive ducks against Australia ahead of the competition. However, the stylish batter silenced the critics in style as his incredible consistency in the last six outings, where he had scores of 26-ball 57, 12-ball 23, 29-ball 55, 31-ball 66, 22-ball 26, and 35-ball 83, played an instrumental role to bring MI back to the Playoffs contention. Adding to that, what he did at Wankhede against defending champions Gujarat Titans was nothing but outstanding.

Suryakumar made an in-form bowling attack, consisting of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, and Mohit Sharma, look like men against boys on his way to reaching the maiden IPL hundred. In total, he smashed 11 fours and six sixes in his stupendous knock of 49-ball 103, in which he reached the feat by hitting over the rope off the last ball of the innings. Even before he reached there, the Wankhede crowd were confident about SKY making the hundred, and hence, they began to chant his name in large numbers.

The Twitterati reacted to the incident straightaway and kept on praising the talismanic batsman for carrying his good run of form.

Super Surya

Surya Surya!

The best

Maiden ton

True

What an innings

LOL

Alien

Awesome

The king

Mr.360

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all