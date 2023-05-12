IPL 2023, MI vs GT | Twitter and Wankhede crowd go wild with ‘Surya Surya’ chants to praise SKY masterclass

Suryakumar Yadav had scores of 16-ball 15, 2-ball 1, and a golden duck in his first three outings in IPL 2023. Many had predicted this won’t be his season, mainly because he had three consecutive ducks against Australia ahead of the competition. However, the stylish batter silenced the critics in style as his incredible consistency in the last six outings, where he had scores of 26-ball 57, 12-ball 23, 29-ball 55, 31-ball 66, 22-ball 26, and 35-ball 83, played an instrumental role to bring MI back to the Playoffs contention. Adding to that, what he did at Wankhede against defending champions Gujarat Titans was nothing but outstanding.