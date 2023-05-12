IPL 2023, MI vs GT | Twitter and Wankhede crowd go wild with ‘Surya Surya’ chants to praise SKY masterclass
SKY hit his first IPL hundred on Friday.|
(IPL)
Whenever players extend their purple patch, they receive rounds of applause from spectators all over the world. Suryakumar Yadav, currently the No. 1-ranked T20I batter, received the same honour on Friday, as he kept on carrying his incredible form in IPL with a flamboyant hundred against GT.
Suryakumar Yadav had scores of 16-ball 15, 2-ball 1, and a golden duck in his first three outings in IPL 2023. Many had predicted this won’t be his season, mainly because he had three consecutive ducks against Australia ahead of the competition. However, the stylish batter silenced the critics in style as his incredible consistency in the last six outings, where he had scores of 26-ball 57, 12-ball 23, 29-ball 55, 31-ball 66, 22-ball 26, and 35-ball 83, played an instrumental role to bring MI back to the Playoffs contention. Adding to that, what he did at Wankhede against defending champions Gujarat Titans was nothing but outstanding.
Suryakumar made an in-form bowling attack, consisting of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, and Mohit Sharma, look like men against boys on his way to reaching the maiden IPL hundred. In total, he smashed 11 fours and six sixes in his stupendous knock of 49-ball 103, in which he reached the feat by hitting over the rope off the last ball of the innings. Even before he reached there, the Wankhede crowd were confident about SKY making the hundred, and hence, they began to chant his name in large numbers.
The Twitterati reacted to the incident straightaway and kept on praising the talismanic batsman for carrying his good run of form.
May 12, 2023
SKY is rocking 🫡🫡 Best T20 batter in the world #SuryakumarYadav scores his first century in #IPL2023....103* in just 49 balls— SriLakshmi Muttevi (@SriLakshmi_10) May 12, 2023
P.S. I'm not a #MumbaiIndians fan 🫢 pic.twitter.com/k4syf73f4s
MAIDEN IPL CENTURY BY SURYAKUMAR YADAV.— Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) May 12, 2023
What an innings by Sky, he's simply unbelievable. A comeback to remember by Surya, he's showing why he's the best T20 batter. ❤️ #MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/oCCFJq7g1X
Only your batting made us to leave the work and watch you...— Being_F1 (@SebnF1) May 12, 2023
SURYAKUMAR YADAV pic.twitter.com/v0oeKg9tqt
कल #जायसवाल— Rohit Yadav (@yadavrohit098) May 12, 2023
आज #सूर्या
सूर्य चमका भी और छाया भी..
One of the best innings i have seen in recent times...@surya_14kumar#SuryakumarYadav#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/EMA0OQYDwG
Other teams watching sky innings today. 😭 #MIvsGT #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/obIJLj3xGV— Abhishek (@NotYourPapaaa) May 12, 2023
Suryakumar yadav on fire#MIvsGT #IPL2023 #GTvsMI #SuryakumarYadav #360 #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/sl8ikpBsiV— Sipu 🇮🇳 (@shishpal10np) May 12, 2023
I'm not a MI fan, but this guy is awesome........!!— King of Meena (@HemrajM52236369) May 12, 2023
Inform #SuryakumarYadav plays in some style... What an innings, what a player...
#MIvsGT #actionhm
Bhai Ka Jalwa Alag Hai.. 🔥🔥#Century King #Surya #SuryakumarYadav #MIvsGT #GTvsMI pic.twitter.com/3Se9FQn6rW— RobinHood🇮🇳 (@indiafirsttttt) May 12, 2023
#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/heUwFxMQWY— Akku Saini (@AkkuSaini10) May 12, 2023