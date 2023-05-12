IPL 2023, MI vs GT | Twitter lauds Rashid Khan's unflinching commitment despite initial sliding and fumbling

The incident happened during the third over of Mumbai Indians’ innings, when Ishan Kishan went down the track and played a drive left to mid-on. Rashid Khan chased the ball, and just when he slid to grab that, he completely missed picking it up. In fact, the ball went on to touch the boundary rope, but Rashid kept running and somehow managed to save it from the boundary. While saving it, Rashid hurt himself by falling flat on his face, and he had serious pain which was visible on camera. The replay showed Rashid comfortably saved the boundary, albeit Ishan and Rohit completed three runs in the meantime.