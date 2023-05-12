IPL 2023, MI vs GT | Twitter lauds Rashid Khan's unflinching commitment despite initial sliding and fumbling
Rashid Khan was so good in fielding on Friday.|
(IPL)
Top-class fielding efforts often make headlines in any cricket match, but sometimes when they come immediately after errors in judgment, the moments generate more attraction. Rashid Khan had one such moment when he missed a simple fielding before giving as much as he could to eventually save a four.
Widely lauded as arguably the greatest player in T20s at present, Rashid Khan never fails to disappoint his fans when it comes to showing sportsmanship and commitment on the field. The Afghanistani leg-spinner on Friday showed the world why he is the most sought-after cricketer across the world, as his willingness to save a boundary just after making an error while pulling the ball spoke nothing but volumes.
The incident happened during the third over of Mumbai Indians’ innings, when Ishan Kishan went down the track and played a drive left to mid-on. Rashid Khan chased the ball, and just when he slid to grab that, he completely missed picking it up. In fact, the ball went on to touch the boundary rope, but Rashid kept running and somehow managed to save it from the boundary. While saving it, Rashid hurt himself by falling flat on his face, and he had serious pain which was visible on camera. The replay showed Rashid comfortably saved the boundary, albeit Ishan and Rohit completed three runs in the meantime.
The Titans physio immediately came to the field to check whether he was alright, and the Afghanistani kept on playing and came back to dismiss two well-set batters – Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan – in a single over.
