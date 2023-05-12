IPL 2023 | Twitter wonderstruck at centurion SKY overshadows Rashid’s heroics at Wankhede
SKY won everyone's hearts again on Friday.|
(IPL)
Suryakumar Yadav had a night to remember on Friday, as his unbeaten 49-ball 103 followed by a disciplined bowling performance by his teammates guided Mumbai Indians to thrash Gujarat Titans by 27 runs. Rashid Khan stole some of his thunder with an all round performance for the ages.
Despite a 27-run defeat against the Rohit Sharma-led side on Friday, Gujarat Titans remained at the top of the IPL 2023 points table. Chasing 219, they lost the plot from the very beginning after Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya returned to the pavilion inside four overs. While there was little chance of a historic comeback, Vijay Shankar and David Miller tried to mount some semblance of a fight posting 48 by the end of the powerplay. But then Piyush Chawla broke their counter-attack by dismissing Shankar with the first ball of the seventh over, and his teammates Akash Madhwal, and Kumar Kartikeya kept on taking wickets in regular intervals to reduce the Titans to 103/8. Rashid Khan, coming at No. 8, gave SKY a run for his money for the Player of the Match award along with saving his team from a huge NRR hit. His unbeaten 32-ball 79 helped the Titans to finish with a 191/8.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan had got MI off to a rollicking start after Hardik Pandya asked them to bat first. The pair added 61 runs in the Powerplay to set the tone until Rashid Khan’s double breakthrough in the seventh over brought the Titans back on track. Then Suryakumar Yadav took charge, tearing everyone apart who came to bowl at him to keep the scoreboard racing. He received support from the uncapped Vishnu Vinod, whose 20-ball 30 set up a 67-run stand for the fifth wicket, kept the run rate over 10. SKY then gave them the blazing finish, taking MI from 151/3 in 15 overs to a deserving 218/5. Still, it is pertinent to note that while other Titans' bowlers were punished all over the ground, Rashid returned exceptional figures of 4/30.
Rashid Khan is the first player to hit 10 sixes batting at No.8 or lower in all T20 cricket history. #MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/UZjW0umaoB— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 12, 2023
Non striker and umpires when SKY comes to the crease#MIvsGT #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/MLsiNJARrP— aqqu who (@aq30__) May 12, 2023
Mumbai Indians is playing against 9 teams today. MI is the lone warrior today. Boys please play well and save our mental health 😔— Ishu (@PocketDynamoo) May 12, 2023
#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/KVz2gAHMnI
-SKY: 103 off 49 in winning cause.— Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) May 12, 2023
-Rashid: 4/30 and 79 off 32.
Best of luck picking the MoM. Whichever way you go you’ll have critics :)#MIvsGT
How does #SuryakumarYadav hit a good length ball to third man with a straight bat??????#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/ZpKyZoHVk4— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2023
No Jofra, No boom No problem— VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) May 12, 2023
Rohit Sharma is winning matches with a pathetic bowling lineup.
Never ever dare to doubt Rohit Sharma- The Captain! #MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/eBbhqW5x8Q
Congratulations to Suryakumar Yadav for his First IPL century.. What a player. #MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/1YSRnX2dF7— MASS (@Freak4Salman) May 12, 2023
This version of Surya Kumar Yadav is better than any version of ABD 🔥#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/DYPo5vbBo6— VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) May 12, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav after every ball#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/0rb9v5RA3l— Taha (@tahaactually) May 12, 2023
1. Batsman when Rashid khan walks in— Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) May 12, 2023
2. Bowlers when Rashid khan walks in #MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/oXpreO4YJS