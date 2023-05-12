More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter wonderstruck at centurion SKY overshadows Rashid’s heroics at Wankhede

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

SKY won everyone's hearts again on Friday.

Suryakumar Yadav had a night to remember on Friday, as his unbeaten 49-ball 103 followed by a disciplined bowling performance by his teammates guided Mumbai Indians to thrash Gujarat Titans by 27 runs. Rashid Khan stole some of his thunder with an all round performance for the ages.

Despite a 27-run defeat against the Rohit Sharma-led side on Friday, Gujarat Titans remained at the top of the IPL 2023 points table. Chasing 219, they lost the plot from the very beginning after Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya returned to the pavilion inside four overs. While there was little chance of a historic comeback, Vijay Shankar and David Miller tried to mount some semblance of a fight posting 48 by the end of the powerplay. But then Piyush Chawla broke their counter-attack by dismissing Shankar with the first ball of the seventh over, and his teammates Akash Madhwal, and Kumar Kartikeya kept on taking wickets in regular intervals to reduce the Titans to 103/8. Rashid Khan, coming at No. 8, gave SKY a run for his money for the Player of the Match award along with saving his team from a huge NRR hit. His unbeaten 32-ball 79 helped the Titans to finish with a 191/8.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan had got MI off to a rollicking start after Hardik Pandya asked them to bat first. The pair added 61 runs in the Powerplay to set the tone until Rashid Khan’s double breakthrough in the seventh over brought the Titans back on track. Then Suryakumar Yadav took charge, tearing everyone apart who came to bowl at him to keep the scoreboard racing. He received support from the uncapped Vishnu Vinod, whose 20-ball 30 set up a 67-run stand for the fifth wicket, kept the run rate over 10. SKY then gave them the blazing finish, taking MI from 151/3 in 15 overs to a deserving 218/5. Still, it is pertinent to note that while other Titans' bowlers were punished all over the ground, Rashid returned exceptional figures of 4/30.

