IPL 2023 | Twitter wonderstruck at centurion SKY overshadows Rashid’s heroics at Wankhede

Despite a 27-run defeat against the Rohit Sharma-led side on Friday, Gujarat Titans remained at the top of the IPL 2023 points table. Chasing 219, they lost the plot from the very beginning after Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya returned to the pavilion inside four overs. While there was little chance of a historic comeback, Vijay Shankar and David Miller tried to mount some semblance of a fight posting 48 by the end of the powerplay. But then Piyush Chawla broke their counter-attack by dismissing Shankar with the first ball of the seventh over, and his teammates Akash Madhwal, and Kumar Kartikeya kept on taking wickets in regular intervals to reduce the Titans to 103/8. Rashid Khan, coming at No. 8, gave SKY a run for his money for the Player of the Match award along with saving his team from a huge NRR hit. His unbeaten 32-ball 79 helped the Titans to finish with a 191/8.