IPL 2023, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Ishant Sharma 'blows away' Livingstone's stumps and celebratory kiss

After being benched for the entire first half of the season for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, Ishant Sharma proved his worth as the tournament progressed once he started getting opportunities. The 34-year-old made an impact again on Saturday while playing against Punjab Kings as his double damage inside the Powerplay got the Capitals off to a perfect start. More importantly, the two batters whom he dismissed were Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone, arguably the two most dependable batters of the franchise.