IPL 2023, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Ishant Sharma 'blows away' Livingstone's stumps and celebratory kiss
Unique celebrations on cricket fields make the game even more competitive, but there are gestures that can trigger the opposition all of a sudden. Flying Kiss is one such rare celebration that can intimidate the opposite player, and Ishant Sharma did exactly that after cleaning up Liam Livingstone.
After being benched for the entire first half of the season for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, Ishant Sharma proved his worth as the tournament progressed once he started getting opportunities. The 34-year-old made an impact again on Saturday while playing against Punjab Kings as his double damage inside the Powerplay got the Capitals off to a perfect start. More importantly, the two batters whom he dismissed were Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone, arguably the two most dependable batters of the franchise.
While Dhawan’s dismissal was pretty straightforward, the manner in which Livingstone lost his wicket attracted a lot of attention. The Englishman only had himself to blame, as he went down the track to attack Ishant’s length delivery which was angling in towards the middle and off stump. The batter tried to smash it over mid-wicket but no connection with the ball led to the off-stump going cartwheeling.
Ishant enjoyed the way he knocked Livingstone over, probably because the latter took him lightly as evident in his shot selection. The lanky right-arm quick gave Livingstone a flying kiss following the dismissal and no wonder the Twitterati took little time to react to the celebration.
