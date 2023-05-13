IPL 2023 | How Chennai Super Kings can qualify for Indian Premier League Playoffs

This is where things get tricky for the franchise since back-to-back losses for them open up the window for all mid-table teams to overtake them. The good news for them is, only one of Royal Challengers Bangalore or Rajasthan Royals would be able to go past Chennai because they have a head-to-head clash remaining. Considering Gujarat Titans are already qualified in this scenario, that leaves CSK, MI, LSG, and PBKS to fight for two potential spots. Mumbai and Lucknow play each other as well as previously discussed but both teams can still qualify over CSK regardless of the result of their game. Thus, for CSK to qualify with two losses, they need both franchises to lose a game apart from their respective clash to be truly out of contention. Alternatively, if one of the two sides ends up winning all their remaining games, the other would need to lose an additional match as will Punjab Kings to save a spot for the Super Kings in the top four. In simpler words, all Chennai would need to qualify is for all the other contenders to lose a game apiece, practically making them well-placed to go on another hunt for the title.