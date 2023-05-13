IPL 2023, MI vs GT | Who said what ft. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya

It was indeed an interesting game especially from our point of view, we needed those two points. It's pleasing to bat first and then come out and defend the total like that, apart from what happened towards the end. We kept picking wickets and in this format, you have to do that. Conditions got tough for the bowlers with a lot of dew coming in, great effort from our bowlers... Honestly, it's just the confidence Surya has got. At the start of the tournament, we were debating if we need a left-right combination, Surya said no, 'I want to go in'. That's the kind of confidence he brings and it rubs off on the guys who are batting with him. There's no looking back. Good thing is every game he's wanting to start fresh. Which is nice for a cricketer to think like that. Sometimes you can sit back and be very proud about it, but that's not the case with him.

Rohit Sharma