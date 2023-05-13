IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG | Twitter in awe over Rahul Tripathi's audacious late cut to make mockery of Avesh Khan
Rahul Tripathi's brief knock on Saturday featured one of the shots of the tournament|
BCCI
Talent and skill without the required game awareness can only take a player so far in cricket, especially in a format as dynamic as T20. Rahul Tripathi showcased on Saturday he is the entire package with a sensational improvised shot against Avesh Khan that is bound to make the IPL highlight reel.
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a topsy-turvy start to their encounter against Lucknow Super Giants as they piled on 56 runs in the powerplay but lost two wickets in the process after opting to bat first. Most of the damage for the hosts was done by Rahul Tripathi, whose rapid-fire cameo of 20 off 13 deliveries included four boundaries, two of which came against the talents of Avesh Khan in the fifth over of the innings.
The first ball of their encounter was driven away by Tripathi to the covers for a flamboyant boundary, immediately putting Avesh under pressure. However, the batter still had lofty ambitions and he was hell-bent on executing them. Anticipating another overpitched delivery outside off, Tripathi started turning and shuffling away from the stumps even before the ball was delivered, in an attempt to scoop the ball behind the wicket. Avesh, sensing the movement, decided to change up things and chased his counterpart with the ball, delivering the ball very wide from the stumps. Rahul seemed caught in the headlights by the commendable improvisation of the right arm quickly, stuck in an awkward position with nowhere to go. Yet, in a stroke of genius, the 32-year-old pulled out another trick from the hat. Instead of going through his original plan, Tripathi simply waited for the slower ball to arrive before deftly guiding it between the wicket-keeper and short third-man for four.
The Twitterati were left mightily impressed by the innovation and quick thinking displayed by Tripathi under challenging times for the side and took to social media to express their appreciation.
