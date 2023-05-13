IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG | Twitter in awe over Rahul Tripathi's audacious late cut to make mockery of Avesh Khan

The first ball of their encounter was driven away by Tripathi to the covers for a flamboyant boundary, immediately putting Avesh under pressure. However, the batter still had lofty ambitions and he was hell-bent on executing them. Anticipating another overpitched delivery outside off, Tripathi started turning and shuffling away from the stumps even before the ball was delivered, in an attempt to scoop the ball behind the wicket. Avesh, sensing the movement, decided to change up things and chased his counterpart with the ball, delivering the ball very wide from the stumps. Rahul seemed caught in the headlights by the commendable improvisation of the right arm quickly, stuck in an awkward position with nowhere to go. Yet, in a stroke of genius, the 32-year-old pulled out another trick from the hat. Instead of going through his original plan, Tripathi simply waited for the slower ball to arrive before deftly guiding it between the wicket-keeper and short third-man for four.