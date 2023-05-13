IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG | Twitter in disbelief as Hyderabad crowd's attack on LSG dugout brings game to standstill

However, just when normalcy seemed to have been restored, cameras showed umpires rushing towards the LSG dugout while the side's support staff spilled onto the playing area, surrounded by a few police officers. Chaos ensued with the LSG contingent clearly miffed at what had happened. Replays later revealed someone from the crowd had attempted to attack the visiting contingent by flinging a blot onto them from the stands, with the metal instrument having the potential to gravely injure someone. The matter was quickly health with on the field and play was allowed to resume after a brief break but the incident enraged the Twitterati, who demanded that stringent action should be taken against the aggressors.