IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG | Twitter in disbelief as Hyderabad crowd's attack on LSG dugout brings game to standstill

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Fans were out in full furor at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday

Every sport is a victim of crowd nuisance with certain disrupting the game's beauty for all, and the IPL became the latest scene of one such shambolic saga. After a no-ball decision went against SRH, umpires were forced to stop the game when a metal nut was flung onto the ground from the stands.

The league encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday encountered massive controversy in the final stages of the first innings. As the contest heated up in the death overs with the hosts going gung-ho in an attempt to increase their first innings score, the crowd decided to get involved as well in unacceptable ways.

Abdul Samad was up against Avesh Khan in the 19th over of the game when a controversially waist-high full toss struck the batter on his gloves and was consequently declared a no-ball by the umpires. The visitors decided to review the decision and after a lengthy check, the third umpire overturned the on-field call to label the delivery a legal one much to the shock of the batters. Intense arguments with the umpires followed but play eventually resumed and the on-strike Klassen top-edged a bouncer for a four. 

However, just when normalcy seemed to have been restored, cameras showed umpires rushing towards the LSG dugout while the side's support staff spilled onto the playing area, surrounded by a few police officers. Chaos ensued with the LSG contingent clearly miffed at what had happened. Replays later revealed someone from the crowd had attempted to attack the visiting contingent by flinging a blot onto them from the stands, with the metal instrument having the potential to gravely injure someone. The matter was quickly health with on the field and play was allowed to resume after a brief break but the incident enraged the Twitterati, who demanded that stringent action should be taken against the aggressors.

