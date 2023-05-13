IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG | Twitter in disbelief as Hyderabad crowd's attack on LSG dugout brings game to standstill
Fans were out in full furor at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday|
BCCI
Every sport is a victim of crowd nuisance with certain disrupting the game's beauty for all, and the IPL became the latest scene of one such shambolic saga. After a no-ball decision went against SRH, umpires were forced to stop the game when a metal nut was flung onto the ground from the stands.
The league encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday encountered massive controversy in the final stages of the first innings. As the contest heated up in the death overs with the hosts going gung-ho in an attempt to increase their first innings score, the crowd decided to get involved as well in unacceptable ways.
Abdul Samad was up against Avesh Khan in the 19th over of the game when a controversially waist-high full toss struck the batter on his gloves and was consequently declared a no-ball by the umpires. The visitors decided to review the decision and after a lengthy check, the third umpire overturned the on-field call to label the delivery a legal one much to the shock of the batters. Intense arguments with the umpires followed but play eventually resumed and the on-strike Klassen top-edged a bouncer for a four.
However, just when normalcy seemed to have been restored, cameras showed umpires rushing towards the LSG dugout while the side's support staff spilled onto the playing area, surrounded by a few police officers. Chaos ensued with the LSG contingent clearly miffed at what had happened. Replays later revealed someone from the crowd had attempted to attack the visiting contingent by flinging a blot onto them from the stands, with the metal instrument having the potential to gravely injure someone. The matter was quickly health with on the field and play was allowed to resume after a brief break but the incident enraged the Twitterati, who demanded that stringent action should be taken against the aggressors.
This will not end
Kohli Kohli CHANTS in Hyderabad#SRHvsLSGpic.twitter.com/DrSPxScJ55— Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) May 13, 2023
Hyderabad fans for you!
Whole Hyderabad crowds chanting "Kohli, Kohli". pic.twitter.com/jnj7axi3QC— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 13, 2023
Stopped the play
May 13, 2023
Hyderabad crowd
After this ball given a fair delivery,— Architjain (@its_architjain) May 13, 2023
Hyderabad crowd started chanting -
" Kohli,Kohli" 😂#lsgvssrh #SRHvsLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Ac5ehn8Rlf
Say what!
It wasn't NO BALL....— Newz 4U (@newzz4u) May 13, 2023
Really????#SRHvsLSG #lsgvssrh #krunalpandya pic.twitter.com/j3fZBKG4Kj
What is that umpiring
Brainless Umpiring, this is why too much technology is sometimes counter-productive. #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/EjL15enRKK— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) May 13, 2023
Biryani zone!
Hyderabadi Crowd ☕️ #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/8BstQYgQoV— Meet (@meetchhaiya) May 13, 2023
Complete disorder
The situation was characterized by complete disorder and confusion as an individual in the stands hurled an object at the LSG Dugout, seemingly in response to their perceived failure to award a ball. This occurred during the #SRHvLSG or #SRHvsLSG #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/KSq4r6g1lB— Chimtu (@agentchimtu) May 13, 2023
No holding back
Hyderabad crowd not holding back👀#SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/poCwCf80IB— Akhil Nikhade (@akhil_nikhade) May 13, 2023
Chaos
Absolute chaos! Someone from stands threw something on LSG Dugout for not giving no ball. #SRHvLSG #SRHvsLSG #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/srzOAsHyJn— Valley Hunters (@valley_hunters) May 13, 2023
Umpires now a days
It's a fair delivery by Yeshwant Barde; that's 😂— Shubham Dubey (@Massive_hit) May 13, 2023
I mean we have so much competition in umpiring in India yet we somehow come up with these clowns who can't figure out a no ball.
Makes me wonder,how corrupt an institution can be.
I mean WOW;it was clear as a day.
#SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/Y2qC0yMPkL