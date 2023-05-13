IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG | Twitter reacts at Klassen's enraged outburst into umpire's face after DRS controversy

Abdul Samad was set to face Avesh Khan in the 19th over and after striking the second ball of the over for a massive six, the Indian batter was handed a ferocious beamer that struck him straight on the gloves while attempting a pull shot. The square leg hesitated little in extending his arm to declare a no-ball and given there were only a few balls to go in the innings, the visitors decided to use up their spare review in hopes of getting the call overturned. Replays showed that the ball had struck Samad well above the waist but the batter had his back knee slightly bent which raised doubts in the umpire's mind. The ball trajectory showed the Kookaburra would end up a fair way above the stumps as well and in what was a contentious decision at best, the umpires shocked the SRH batters by denying them the no-ball.