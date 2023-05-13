More Options

IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG | Twitter reacts at Klassen's enraged outburst into umpire's face after DRS controversy

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Heinrich Klassen had an eventful time out in the middle in Hyderabad on Saturday

DRS disagreements between players and umpires are becoming increasingly frequent but few get elevated to the levels the controversy in Hyderabad did. After SRH were stripped of a no-ball following a review by LSG, Heinrich Klassen did not hold himself back and gave the umpires an earful on Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad enjoyed a decent finish to their first innings against Lucknow Super Giants as the hosts posted an impressive total of 182/6 at the end of their 20 overs. The heavy lifting in the death overs was largely done by Heinrich Klassen who struck a flamboyant 47 off just 29 deliveries, lacing his knock with three boundaries and as many maximums. The Proteas batter played with definite attacking intent throughout, sparing no bad balls but the intensity of his innings ended up spilling beyond the pitch as well in a harsh face-off with the umpires.

Abdul Samad was set to face Avesh Khan in the 19th over and after striking the second ball of the over for a massive six, the Indian batter was handed a ferocious beamer that struck him straight on the gloves while attempting a pull shot. The square leg hesitated little in extending his arm to declare a no-ball and given there were only a few balls to go in the innings, the visitors decided to use up their spare review in hopes of getting the call overturned. Replays showed that the ball had struck Samad well above the waist but the batter had his back knee slightly bent which raised doubts in the umpire's mind. The ball trajectory showed the Kookaburra would end up a fair way above the stumps as well and in what was a contentious decision at best, the umpires shocked the SRH batters by denying them the no-ball.

A ferocious protest from Klassen ensued, as he went straight to the square leg umpire in a fit of anger. The point-of-view camera installed on the official's cap showcased Klassen getting right into his face and going on a furious tirade. A ball later, when the big screens showed another replay of the no-ball, the frustration was once again apparent on Klassen's face, shortly before the focus shifted to an instance of crowd violence.

