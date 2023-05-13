IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as LSG give playoff hopes major boost with 7-wicket win over SRH
Nicholas Pooran completely turned the tables on SRH with his 13-ball 44|
BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad virtually endured elimination from play-off contention as they succumbed to their seventh loss of the season. Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, inched closer to securing a top-four finish with their sixth win of the campaign, the side surging to fourth with two games to go.
After opting to bat first. Sunrisers Hyderabad ensured they kept the scoreboard moving throughout the innings despite wickets falling at regular intervals. Abhishek Sharma was the first to hole out for a score of 7 before Rahul Tripathi’s explosive cameo of 20 was brought to an end with two balls to go in the powerplay, with the scoreboard reading 56/2. Anmolpreet Singh was the next to take on the role of aggressor for the team, tallying 36 runs in 27 balls before succumbing to Amit Mishra in the ninth over. Nevertheless, skipper Aiden Markram anchored along with a steady 28 but catastrophe awaited the Protean as both him and Glenn Phillips were returned to the pavilion on successive deliveries by Krunal Pandya in the 13th over. Heinrich Klassen and Abdul Samad helped save the sinking ship and provided a strong finish to Hyderabad with a 58-run partnership, the former high scoring with 47 at a strike rate of 160-plus.
In response, the LSG batters simply failed to get the ball away on the sticky Hyderabad track as even the power-hitting Caribbean opener Kyle Mayers managed just two runs in an astounding 14 deliveries. Quinton de Kock and Prerak Mankad, realizing the challenge at hand, moved the innings along steadily, unfettered by the team just managing 30 runs in the powerplay. When the former eventually fell for 29 off 19, Mankad kept motoring along after being joined by Marcus Stoinis. The duo put up a mammoth 73-run partnership in the 43 deliveries they shared the crease, carefully dismantling the opposition bowling attack at every opportunity they got. The over that Stoinis lost his wicket, incidentally, changed the entire complexion of the game. He struck out to Abhishek Sharma after smashing two sixes, only for the incoming Nicholas Pooran to add three more in a 31-run over. Suddenly, the equation went down to 38 from the last four overs and with Mankad accelerating at the right time as well, the game was all but over for SRH. LSG eventually got across the line with 4 balls to spare, with Mankad ending unbeaten on 64 while Pooran stole the show by striking 44 runs in just 13 deliveries.
All his fifty!
Efforts >>> Results 💯— JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 13, 2023
🥷 Glenn Phillips is giving his all on the field 🔥#SRHvLSG #IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/j5TUpnxMju
Back to back
Another one here from Glenn Phillips 🔥😍 https://t.co/nZUier1DX4 pic.twitter.com/Bl5DVjimzg— ɯɐlsɐ (@pitchinginline) May 13, 2023
Superman
GLENN PHILLIPS 🛐 pic.twitter.com/3eak0hPQpf— ⚡ (@Visharad_KW22) May 13, 2023
Fying fish
Glenn phillips the flying fish..!🔥 @SunRisers— Santosh Joshi (@satujoshi940) May 13, 2023
What was that?
Wtff just happened...?👀😢💔#SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/6oDZqmBQEV— tentaciongost (@akashboby28) May 13, 2023
Insane
5 sixes in an over of Abhishek Sharma 🫡#SRHvsLSG #IPL2O23 #abhisheksharma #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/imiJPbyck2— ANDRE Rusell ❤❤ (@RajuSin48567809) May 13, 2023
That scenario
Match scenario 😳#SRHvsLSG #pooran #IPL2O23 #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/BltpLwMUhd— 18 (@SahisahilS) May 13, 2023
Pooran days!
6, 6, 6, 2, 1, 1, 4, 4, 1, 6, 1, 1, 2, 4 and Nicholas Pooran smashed 44*(13) in the chase.— SportsBash (@thesportsbash) May 13, 2023
What a knock, Pooran, you beauty.#IPL2023 #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/VL09kfbJe0
True bond
What is true love:-Bond b/w SRH and their fans 💔— No_one (@Ganesh91275173) May 13, 2023
Comeback strong @SunRisers
Whatever it happens Hyderabadi's still loves SRH😞 #SRHvLSG#sunrisers #Bhuvi #pooran
Verdict!
What a cracker of a Chase— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) May 13, 2023
79 required in 33 balls and they did it with 4 balls to spare.
76 runs in last 26 balls... Pooran did all the damage after Stoinis Played his part 44* (13)#SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/9MJz9muSlo