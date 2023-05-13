IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as LSG give playoff hopes major boost with 7-wicket win over SRH

In response, the LSG batters simply failed to get the ball away on the sticky Hyderabad track as even the power-hitting Caribbean opener Kyle Mayers managed just two runs in an astounding 14 deliveries. Quinton de Kock and Prerak Mankad, realizing the challenge at hand, moved the innings along steadily, unfettered by the team just managing 30 runs in the powerplay. When the former eventually fell for 29 off 19, Mankad kept motoring along after being joined by Marcus Stoinis. The duo put up a mammoth 73-run partnership in the 43 deliveries they shared the crease, carefully dismantling the opposition bowling attack at every opportunity they got. The over that Stoinis lost his wicket, incidentally, changed the entire complexion of the game. He struck out to Abhishek Sharma after smashing two sixes, only for the incoming Nicholas Pooran to add three more in a 31-run over. Suddenly, the equation went down to 38 from the last four overs and with Mankad accelerating at the right time as well, the game was all but over for SRH. LSG eventually got across the line with 4 balls to spare, with Mankad ending unbeaten on 64 while Pooran stole the show by striking 44 runs in just 13 deliveries.