IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Prabhsimran, spinners star as Punjab Kings eliminate Delhi Capitals from playoff contention

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Prabhsimran Singh scored his maiden IPL hundred on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals became the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race following their 31-run loss against Punjab Kings. After Prabhsimran Singh scored his maiden century to guide PBKS to 167, the spin duo of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar combined for 6/46 to propel them up the table.

Coming to complete a comparatively gettable target, David Warner and Philip Salt got the Capitals off to an excellent start, blasting 65 runs in the first six overs to set the platform for a successful chase. But the brilliant spell of spin bowling by Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar made them look like boys against men, as they wreaked havoc to reduce Delhi from 69/0 to 88/6 in the space of five overs. While Brar claimed the scalps of Salt, Warner, Rossouw, and Manish Pandey, to finish with figures of 4/30, Chahar’s figures of 2/16, consisting of twin LBWs, were the perfect complimentary act. Still, Praveen Dubey and Aman Hakim Khan tried to mount a comeback, but the task was always too much to accomplish, resulting in them being 31 runs short of the target.

Earlier, Punjab Kings could only muster 46 runs in the Powerplay after losing both Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Liam Livingstone (4) early, to Ishant Sharma. The ploy of promoting in-form Jitesh Sharma to No. 4 did not work either, as he was cleaned up by Axar Patel after a run-a-ball 5. However, Prabhsimran Singh alongside Sam Curran, who played second fiddle with a 24 ball 20, stepped to the plate and guided Punjab from 45/3 to 117/4 to steady the ship. After Curran’s departure in the  15th over, Prabhsimran, who had scored 69 off 49, picked up the pace and added 33 runs in just 12 balls to notch up a stellar maiden century. However, soon after Mukesh Kumar, bowling the 19th over, sent the PBKS star packing in an exceptional three-run over. Sikandar Raza ensured that his 7-ball 11 take Punjab’s score a shade over par.

