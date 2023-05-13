IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Prabhsimran, spinners star as Punjab Kings eliminate Delhi Capitals from playoff contention

Earlier, Punjab Kings could only muster 46 runs in the Powerplay after losing both Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Liam Livingstone (4) early, to Ishant Sharma. The ploy of promoting in-form Jitesh Sharma to No. 4 did not work either, as he was cleaned up by Axar Patel after a run-a-ball 5. However, Prabhsimran Singh alongside Sam Curran, who played second fiddle with a 24 ball 20, stepped to the plate and guided Punjab from 45/3 to 117/4 to steady the ship. After Curran’s departure in the 15th over, Prabhsimran, who had scored 69 off 49, picked up the pace and added 33 runs in just 12 balls to notch up a stellar maiden century. However, soon after Mukesh Kumar, bowling the 19th over, sent the PBKS star packing in an exceptional three-run over. Sikandar Raza ensured that his 7-ball 11 take Punjab’s score a shade over par.