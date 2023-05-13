IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Prabhsimran, spinners star as Punjab Kings eliminate Delhi Capitals from playoff contention
Prabhsimran Singh scored his maiden IPL hundred on Saturday.|
(IPL)
Delhi Capitals became the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race following their 31-run loss against Punjab Kings. After Prabhsimran Singh scored his maiden century to guide PBKS to 167, the spin duo of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar combined for 6/46 to propel them up the table.
Coming to complete a comparatively gettable target, David Warner and Philip Salt got the Capitals off to an excellent start, blasting 65 runs in the first six overs to set the platform for a successful chase. But the brilliant spell of spin bowling by Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar made them look like boys against men, as they wreaked havoc to reduce Delhi from 69/0 to 88/6 in the space of five overs. While Brar claimed the scalps of Salt, Warner, Rossouw, and Manish Pandey, to finish with figures of 4/30, Chahar’s figures of 2/16, consisting of twin LBWs, were the perfect complimentary act. Still, Praveen Dubey and Aman Hakim Khan tried to mount a comeback, but the task was always too much to accomplish, resulting in them being 31 runs short of the target.
Earlier, Punjab Kings could only muster 46 runs in the Powerplay after losing both Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Liam Livingstone (4) early, to Ishant Sharma. The ploy of promoting in-form Jitesh Sharma to No. 4 did not work either, as he was cleaned up by Axar Patel after a run-a-ball 5. However, Prabhsimran Singh alongside Sam Curran, who played second fiddle with a 24 ball 20, stepped to the plate and guided Punjab from 45/3 to 117/4 to steady the ship. After Curran’s departure in the 15th over, Prabhsimran, who had scored 69 off 49, picked up the pace and added 33 runs in just 12 balls to notch up a stellar maiden century. However, soon after Mukesh Kumar, bowling the 19th over, sent the PBKS star packing in an exceptional three-run over. Sikandar Raza ensured that his 7-ball 11 take Punjab’s score a shade over par.
You beauty!
🔥 An absolute firecracker of an innings from young Prabhsimran Singh! He's just scored his maiden 💯 in the IPL, and what a time to do it - PBKS needed him the most! 👏🏻❤️ This young player is truly remarkable! pic.twitter.com/Hw3CyCkEVM— Sushant Kumar (@sushantkumar67) May 13, 2023
Bad loss!
Delhi Capitals finds all the ways to lose their game. Lost 6 wickets for just 19 runs after the power play.— Direct Hit (@newbatsman) May 13, 2023
No game awareness and no game sense. #DCvPBKS
Hahaha!
SHARAM KARO IPL 2023 ....6 OVERS 65 0 WICKETS DELHI LOST THE MATCH— jack (@johnmar74440222) May 13, 2023
What?
Yea— Jai Krishna 💖 (@SundaramVeerar2) May 13, 2023
Vs SRH,Vs DC, Vs RCB now again Vs RCB
EEEE
Preity Zinta hugged Prabhsimran Singh for his incredible knock. pic.twitter.com/zu7ZG7SqTr— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 13, 2023
Great spell from him!
Well done #prabhsimran and Harpreet Brar 👏🏾👏🏾 We will fight again.— Hem Dev (@Real_hem) May 13, 2023
Big victory!
Well Done... #PBKS 👏👏👏 And #Prabhsimran...!!!— A_Verma 🔗 (@A_Verma05187) May 13, 2023
What a thriller!
How this game changed in a matter of few balls!! Prabhsimran, Brar and Chahar - y’all are the MVPs#ipl2023 #DCvPBKS #SaddaPunjab— 𝓗𝓢 ⚡️ (@CurlyQuirkyOne) May 13, 2023
Love him!
Fabulous knock❤️#PrabhSimran #DCvPBKS #IPL2023 https://t.co/mO33njTfot— Masum (@masum_twt) May 13, 2023
Hahaha! Lol
Prabhsimran Singh in today's match vs opponent bowlers.— Ashutosh Srivastava (@Sri_Ashutosh008) May 13, 2023
What a match, well played Punjab Kings.#DCvsPBKS #IPL2O23 #PBKSvsDC pic.twitter.com/rX1VcqnMMs