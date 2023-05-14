IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR | Twitter reacts as KKR cheerleaders' lucky escape saves them from Dube’s sumptuous six

It was the fifth ball of the 12th over bowled by Suyash Sharma which was too full and wide and was asked to be punished. Dube gave what Suyash deserved, launching him for six runs to stage a counter-attack. Incidentally, the ball went straight at the cheerleaders, who were sitting on their chairs. The ball hit one of the chairs, and somehow, they all managed to escape from there in a little time. Thankfully, it did not cause any damage, albeit it would have been a serious injury had it struck one of them.