IPL 2023, RR vs RCB | Twitter in disbelief as Anuj Rawat pulls off an MSD with between the legs run-out

Shimron Hetmyer was up against Karn Sharma with Ravichandran Ashwin at the other end and cut the last ball of the eighth over towards deep point. Ashwin ran the first quickly and began charging towards the other end for a second but was sent back immediately by his Caribbean partner. The veteran bowler executed a quick U-turn and extended his bat into the crease. However, Anuj Rawat cheekily attempted to deceive his compatriot by standing fair way away from the stumps with his back turned towards the fielder, only to flick the Kookaburra under his legs once he received the ball from Mohammad Siraj without even having a look at the target.