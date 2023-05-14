More Options

IPL 2023, RR vs RCB | Twitter in disbelief as Anuj Rawat pulls off an MSD with between the legs run-out

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A surprised RCB contingent applauding Anuj Rawat for his extraordinary effort

BCCI

Every IPL season features at least one game where a team manifests the perfect storm to blow the opposition out of the water, working every miracle possible for the win. RCB enjoyed one such evening in Rajasthan, epitomised by a stunning piece of trickery from Anuj Rawat reminiscent of MS Dhoni.

Royal Challengers Bangalore steamrolled their way to a hugely advantageous position against Rajasthan Royals on a windy day at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, having the hosts reeling at 59/8 after 10 overs in a chase of 172. While the likes of Wayne Parnell and Michael Bracewell dealt the early damage with some clinical bowling, it was Anuj Rawat's effort that virtually sealed a victory for Bangalore as well as a spot for himself in the season's highlight reel.

Shimron Hetmyer was up against Karn Sharma with Ravichandran Ashwin at the other end and cut the last ball of the eighth over towards deep point. Ashwin ran the first quickly and began charging towards the other end for a second but was sent back immediately by his Caribbean partner. The veteran bowler executed a quick U-turn and extended his bat into the crease. However, Anuj Rawat cheekily attempted to deceive his compatriot by standing fair way away from the stumps with his back turned towards the fielder, only to flick the Kookaburra under his legs once he received the ball from Mohammad Siraj without even having a look at the target.

Even though the audacious attempt ended up hitting the wickets, Ashwin looked to have made his crease fairly comfortably and stood his ground with an air of confidence. However, much to his and Hetmyer's shock, Ashwin's bat had only made it as far as the line, failing to go beyond it before the bails lit up. The RCB players immediately huddled around Rawat and submerged him in a sea of head pats and show of appreciation while the Twitterati got busy comparing the antics to a certain MS Dhoni.

