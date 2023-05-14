IPL 2023 | Twitter in awe of RCB’s statement-making 112-run demolition of RR in battle of Royals

Having opted to bat first, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis found it difficult to get going in the powerplay on the slow and dusty track at the Sawai Mansigh Stadium, as did his opening partner Virat Kohli. The duo only managed to put up 42 runs in the powerplay before the latter departed for less-than-run-a-ball 18. The incoming Glenn Maxwell, realizing the conditions at play, adapted quickly and took on the role of aggressor, making his way to a brilliant 54 at a strike rate of 163.63. His Protean batting partner, meanwhile, strengthened his hold on the Orange Cap with a steady 55 off 44 deliveries, the 69-run partnership between the duo helping the team be well set at 119/2 with five overs to go. However, once the duo fell in quick succession, RCB’s ship seemed to be sinking yet again until Anuj Rawat emerged as the saviour with a savage unbeaten 29, including two sixes and a four off the last three deliveries to help his team end at 171/5.