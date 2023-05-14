IPL 2023 | Twitter in awe of RCB’s statement-making 112-run demolition of RR in battle of Royals
Glenn Maxwell was the star of show with a half-century and a wicket with the ball|
BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore put up one of the best-ever bowling performances in IPL history against a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to keep their playoff hopes alive. The side moved level on points with RR on 12 while also leapfrogging them in the standings due to a massive boost in NRR.
Having opted to bat first, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis found it difficult to get going in the powerplay on the slow and dusty track at the Sawai Mansigh Stadium, as did his opening partner Virat Kohli. The duo only managed to put up 42 runs in the powerplay before the latter departed for less-than-run-a-ball 18. The incoming Glenn Maxwell, realizing the conditions at play, adapted quickly and took on the role of aggressor, making his way to a brilliant 54 at a strike rate of 163.63. His Protean batting partner, meanwhile, strengthened his hold on the Orange Cap with a steady 55 off 44 deliveries, the 69-run partnership between the duo helping the team be well set at 119/2 with five overs to go. However, once the duo fell in quick succession, RCB’s ship seemed to be sinking yet again until Anuj Rawat emerged as the saviour with a savage unbeaten 29, including two sixes and a four off the last three deliveries to help his team end at 171/5.
In response, Rajasthan got off to the worst possible start with Orange Cap contender Yashasvi Jaiswal departing for a duck. It was the start of a disastrous spell for the team in Pink as Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson followed suit in the second over with the scoreboard reading 11/3. Impact Sub Devdutt Padikkal and English star Joe Root were back in the dugout without much damage as well, with the score at a mere 28 after the powerplay. Shimron Hetmyer tried to up the ante by smashing Karn Sharma for three consecutive sixes but even that over yielded a wicket as Anuj Rawat pulled of an MSD to send Ashwin packing. After Maxwell dismissed the Windies hitter in the 10th over, Karn Sharma did the rest as Zampa and KM Asif gifted their wickets away to gift RCB in a 112-run victory. Not only did the victory ensure that RCB caught up with RR on points, the manner of it meant that the Bangalore side leapfrogged the Rajasthan side on the table.
