IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as KKR keep slim playoffs alive by beating CSK by six wickets

Coming to chase, Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell to Deepak Chahar in the opening over to get KKR off to the worst possible start. Jason Roy and Venkatesh Iyer did not last long either, as their struggles in the Powerplay ensured that the visitors added only 46 when the fielding restrictions were in play. But Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana did not let the game go, and their sensible batting helped KKR reach 67 at the midway stage of the innings without any further damage. They went on to forge a superb 99-run stand for the fourth wicket to reduce the equation to 13 off 17 balls before Rinku was run out by a Moeen Ali bullet throw. With the job done, Rana and Russell kept KKR in playoff contention by getting their side over the line with nine balls to spare.