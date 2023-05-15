IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR | Who said what ft. Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana

One of those days when you win the toss and bat first and the moment the first ball was bowled in the second innings, you realise it is a 180 wicket.I think the dew made a big difference. If you compare the first innings to the second innings, there was a lot more purchase for the spinners in the first innings and that's what really got to us.Whenever there is no certainty about dew that is when the decision (at the toss) becomes slightly tricky.So we can't really blame any batter or bowler for this loss. They tried their best, but the conditions had a big impact on the game.Very happy with the way Shivam Dube has done and it's important for him to keep continuing game after game and not get satisfied with what he has done.Deepak Chahar is definitely an asset. At times... I feel now he is very experienced to realize at times that if it is not swinging what is the length to bowl.

MS Dhoni