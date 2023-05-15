IPL 2023, GT vs SRH | Twitter lauds Shubman Gill for hitting maiden IPL hundred in stupendous style

The best part about Gill’s innings was the exquisite timing and placement, for which he was able to maintain a strike rate of 174.14 with just one big hit. The SRH fielders helped him as well, as their continuous errors during the first half of the innings made his job easy. However, courtesy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s epic final over, in which he took three wickets including Gill’s, and inflicted a run-out, the Sunrisers put up a strong finish, but it did not restrict the Twitterati from praising Gill’s stupendous batting display.