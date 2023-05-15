IPL 2023, GT vs SRH | Twitter lauds Shubman Gill for hitting maiden IPL hundred in stupendous style
Gill hit his first IPL hundred on Monday.|
(IPL)
When skillful batsmen start showing their range of strokes on the cricket field, they make spectators awed like any other. Gujarat Titans’ ace batter Shubman Gill had one such night on Monday as he made a mockery of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers en route to notch up his first-ever hundred in the IPL.
Having scored 477 runs across 12 outings, Shubman Gill was having a decent IPL campaign for Gujarat Titans. The stylish 23-year-old improved his numbers even more against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium, as his flamboyant 58-ball 101, laced with 13 fours and one six, helped him to move to the second on the Orange Cap chart. Only Faf du Plessis (631 runs in 12 matches) has a better aggregate score than Gill, whose blazing knock helped the Titans post 188/9 batting first.
The best part about Gill’s innings was the exquisite timing and placement, for which he was able to maintain a strike rate of 174.14 with just one big hit. The SRH fielders helped him as well, as their continuous errors during the first half of the innings made his job easy. However, courtesy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s epic final over, in which he took three wickets including Gill’s, and inflicted a run-out, the Sunrisers put up a strong finish, but it did not restrict the Twitterati from praising Gill’s stupendous batting display.
The moment Shubman Gill reached his maiden IPL century.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 15, 2023
Shubman Gill on 7th May - there are few games left this season, hopefully I'll get my ton.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 15, 2023
Shubman Gill on 15th May - Maiden IPL century! pic.twitter.com/61oMwqCA9J
Congratulations to Gujarat ka Gaurav Shubman Gill for his First IPL century. #GTvSRH pic.twitter.com/8Nk4K6Qswx— MASS (@Freak4Salman) May 15, 2023
Shubman Gill In 2023 :-— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) May 15, 2023
Shubman Gill 👑 century 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RtMAIA1G5j— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) May 15, 2023
Sara reaction after Shubman Gill's Maiden IPL Century.#GTvSRH #ShubmanGill #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/vwNSX06tFv— Ashutosh Srivastava (@Sri_Ashutosh008) May 15, 2023
*Shubman Gill scores a century*— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 15, 2023
Sara Tendulkar at home: pic.twitter.com/jVgyUyiI0K
Warra century by Gill baby🥺😍🔥#GTvsSRH #Shubmangill pic.twitter.com/FB8lkt3vhe— ꜱᴀɴɪʏᴀ🍁 (@Sanislays) May 15, 2023
Maiden IPL Century By Shubman Gill for Gujarat Titans. 🙌#GTvsSRH #GTvSRH pic.twitter.com/mdIG86FJ4j— ɅMɅN DUВΞY 🇮🇳 (@imAmanDubey) May 15, 2023
Finally, the wait is over 😍— Harman (@Hrmxnxx) May 15, 2023
Shubman Gill gets to his IPL Century 💯 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/to57260CNk