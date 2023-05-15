More Options

IPL 2023, GT vs SRH | Twitter lauds Shubman Gill for hitting maiden IPL hundred in stupendous style

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Gill hit his first IPL hundred on Monday.

When skillful batsmen start showing their range of strokes on the cricket field, they make spectators awed like any other. Gujarat Titans’ ace batter Shubman Gill had one such night on Monday as he made a mockery of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers en route to notch up his first-ever hundred in the IPL.

Having scored 477 runs across 12 outings, Shubman Gill was having a decent IPL campaign for Gujarat Titans. The stylish 23-year-old improved his numbers even more against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium, as his flamboyant 58-ball 101, laced with 13 fours and one six, helped him to move to the second on the Orange Cap chart. Only Faf du Plessis (631 runs in 12 matches) has a better aggregate score than Gill, whose blazing knock helped the Titans post 188/9 batting first.

The best part about Gill’s innings was the exquisite timing and placement, for which he was able to maintain a strike rate of 174.14 with just one big hit. The SRH fielders helped him as well, as their continuous errors during the first half of the innings made his job easy.  However, courtesy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s epic final over, in which he took three wickets including Gill’s, and inflicted a run-out, the Sunrisers put up a strong finish, but it did not restrict the Twitterati from praising Gill’s stupendous batting display. 

Warra talent he is!

That's Baby Goat for you!

A century to be remembered!

That's called consistency!

Hahaha!

Shy now!

Lol!

Brilliant one!

That's great from young lad!

He gets it!

