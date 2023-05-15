IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gill, bowlers shine as GT eliminate SRH with hammering 34-run victory
Gill was excellent with the bat against SRH.|
(IPL)
Shubman Gill’s magnificent 58-ball 101, followed by a brilliant bowling performance by Gujarat Titans bowlers, secured Sunrisers Hyderabad’s elimination from the IPL 2023 on Monday at Narendra Modi Stadium. SRH, thanks to Heinrich Klassen’s lone battle, finished with 154/9 after coming to chase 189.
Sunrisers Hyderabad endured their eighth defeat of the season against Gujarat Titans, leading to their elimination from the IPL 2023 Playoffs race. The Aiden Markram-led side were lackluster throughout the season, and it was another bad day at the office before suffering a humiliating defeat. None of their top four batters – Anmolpreet Singh (5), Abhishek Sharma (4), Aiden Markram (10), and Rahul Tripathi (1) – survived beyond the Powerplay, as Mohammed Shami (4/20) tore them apart with a superb swing bowling display. Yash Dayal and Mohit Sharma joined the party soon after, wreaking havoc to reduce the Sunrisers to 59/7. Heinrich Klassen, along with some assistance from Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to the rescue, stitching a 68-run stand for the eighth wicket to avoid a big-margin defeat. In fact, Klassen’s counter-attacking 44-ball 64 even kept the Sunrisers in the hunt and the lack of wickets resulted in a final score of 154/9 which was well short of the target.
Having been asked to bat, the Titans were in early trouble after losing Wriddhiman Saha inside three balls courtesy of a peach of a delivery by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, the returning Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill were not affected by the early damage and raced to 65 runs in the Powerplay. While Gill was the aggressor in their partnership, which went on to add a staggering 147 runs, Sudharsan’s crafty 36-ball 47 helped the Titans to score well over 10 runs an over till 14th. Marco Jansen gave the Sunrisers a much-required breakthrough, and from thereon, the Titans failed to carry on the momentum. They could only score 41 from the last 36 balls, resulting them in eventually satisfying with 188/9. While Gill’s flamboyant maiden IPL hundred made headlines, an extraordinary last over from Bhuvi, in which he just conceded two runs and took four wickets including a run-out, was not overlooked either, but his figures of 5/30 eventually went in vain.
