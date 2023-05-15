IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gill, bowlers shine as GT eliminate SRH with hammering 34-run victory

Having been asked to bat, the Titans were in early trouble after losing Wriddhiman Saha inside three balls courtesy of a peach of a delivery by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, the returning Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill were not affected by the early damage and raced to 65 runs in the Powerplay. While Gill was the aggressor in their partnership, which went on to add a staggering 147 runs, Sudharsan’s crafty 36-ball 47 helped the Titans to score well over 10 runs an over till 14th. Marco Jansen gave the Sunrisers a much-required breakthrough, and from thereon, the Titans failed to carry on the momentum. They could only score 41 from the last 36 balls, resulting them in eventually satisfying with 188/9. While Gill’s flamboyant maiden IPL hundred made headlines, an extraordinary last over from Bhuvi, in which he just conceded two runs and took four wickets including a run-out, was not overlooked either, but his figures of 5/30 eventually went in vain.