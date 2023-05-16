Ashes 2023 | Jofra Archer ruled out of series due to elbow injury
Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the rest of the English summer|
England have suffered a severe blow ahead of the Ashes series as they will miss the services of Jofra Archer due to a recurrence of a stress fracture in the right elbow. The pacer has been battling with injuries for a long time and the latest one will bench him for the rest of the English summer.
Fast bowlers usually have to go through a lot of injuries during their international career as they experience a lot of workload on their shoulders. Jofra Archer has been one of such pace bowlers across the globe and he has sustained a stress fracture in the right elbow which will rule him out for the entire English summer. The recent development means that he will not play in the upcoming Ashes series, to be held in June-July.
Archer returned to international cricket in January after sustaining a stress fracture but he continued to struggle with his fitness. He played five matches for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL edition but was benched for most of the part due to his fitness struggle. Now, England and Wales Cricket Board have suffered a heavy blow ahead of the Ashes, as the speedster will miss the rest of the English summer. Managing director of Men’s Cricket, Rob Key said that they hope for the speedy recovery of the Barbados-born pacer.
"It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer. He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I'm sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England, whatever the format. Hopefully, sooner rather than later,” Key stated in a statement.
According to the latest update provided by the cricket board, Archer has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow and will now work with England's medical team to work on injury management.
