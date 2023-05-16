IPL 2023 | How Rajasthan Royals can qualify for Indian Premier League playoffs

The Mega auction held in 2022 changed fortunes for a few sides as they pounced upon the opportunity to build a better squad than before and recruited quality cricketers. Rajasthan Royals were one such outfit that formed a strong core and were immediately looked upon as the title contenders by many as a result of recruiting quality top order batters, world-class spinners, and impressive pacers. Additionally, the moves at the auction table were justified by the team making it to the final of the tournament before Gujarat Titans handed them a defeat.

RR’s campaign can be divided into two halves as a result of a halt in winning momentum after a strong run at the start. Further, not using home conditions to their advantage fully resulted in the team managing to win only one victory from five games. The franchise won five of their first eight matches in the tournament but went on to lose four of their last five. The sudden dip in form has brought them to a point where their chance to enter the playoffs might not be in their hands.

Even before the start of the competition, RR suffered a blow as Prasidh Krishna was injured but they have tried to tackle that problem by bringing in different bowlers including KM Asif, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, and Sandeep Sharma. Besides, IPL 2023 has been the breakthrough season for Yashasvi Jaiswal and the Indian youngster is in the list of top-three highest run getters in the tournament.

RR only have one game left against PBKS which will be a do-or-die contest, Also, even after winning the game they will still not be sure of a spot in the playoffs and will have to keep a keen eye on other results.

Rajasthan Royals lose against PBKS

If RR lose their only remaining fixture, the team will be knocked out of the race to the playoffs. They will be stuck on 12 points as a result of the defeat and there are already four teams who have crossed that mark on the points table. Thus, it will be a make-or-break situation for RR when they will take on PBKS on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals win against PBKS

There is no doubt that winning their final league fixture against PBKS is the most essential thing for RR but there are also multiple results that can interfere with their path to the playoffs. With the win against PBKS, RR will ensure a better position than their opponents at the points table as both teams might end up at 14 points but a superior net rate will work in favour of the franchise.

Now, they have three teams, MI, LSG, and RCB in competition with them to grab third and fourth place. GT and CSK are beyond RR’s reach and so finishing in the top two is not a possible option for the team. MI have a chance to collect more points than them, RCB have a better run rate than them and LSG are cruising ahead with the advantage of having an odd number of points and a much superior net run rate.

In case LSG lose both their matches, RR will lead them by one point after the completion of the league stage. RR will have more points than RCB if the franchise loses their remaining games. In another possible scenario, if MI lose all of their games, RR will overtake them in the race to the playoffs. Thus, taking all the facts into account, the Royals will need either two of MI, LSG, and RCB to lose all of their remaining fixtures.

Samson and Co. will not mind KKR beating LSG as they will have an upper hand due to a better run rate. In the scenario mentioned above, KKR and PBKS will also be in the mix for fourth place along with RR, but a positive net run rate will see them through the playoffs.