IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter and SKY in splits over Cameron Green obstructing the field to save Krunal Pandya

Green, meanwhile, was not aware of the situation, as he continued to tell SKY not to throw considering one extra run. In fact, the big Australian, though unintentionally, came straight in front of the stumps whenever SKY aimed at them before throwing on his third attempt. He missed the wicket, and Krunal was well in by the time it passed them, but the manner in which Green continued to tell him not to hit, brought laughter to him. Even Jason Behrendroff could not control himself, as he and SKY had a light moment on the field after the incident. The Twitterati took little time to react to the incident, as Krunal and SKY are well-popular on social media.