IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter and SKY in splits over Cameron Green obstructing the field to save Krunal Pandya
Green and Krunal were coming towards the non-strikers end at one point.|
(IPL)
Obstructing the field makes fielding teams angry nine out of ten times, and batters, under MCC guidelines, lose their wicket as well depending on the on-field umpires’ decision. However, what Cameron Green did bring laughter, as it helped a struggling Krunal Pandya not to lose his wicket.
Playing as a captain in charge for Lucknow Super Giants after KL Rahul’s injury, Krunal Pandya did not have an eventful day with the bat until Tuesday. On a tough track to bat on, the all-rounder, coming at No. 4, rebuilt the innings from 12/2 and stitched an important 82-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside Marcus Stoinis, who was the aggressor in their partnership. He was even seen hobbling on the field for some time and was checked by physio during the strategic time out before eventually deciding to retire hurt for discomfort. He left the field after scoring 49 off 32 balls, albeit he might leave via run-out had Cameron Green not come to his rescue.
The sixth ball of the 16th over which Green bowled was pitched at good length outside the off stump. Stoinis tried to play between the short third and backward point, but it only went to Suryakumar Yadav, who was charging in from the backward point to collect it. Pandya wanted to take a quick single and was halfway down the pitch, but Stoinis declined him, which led him to return to the non-strikers’ end.
Green, meanwhile, was not aware of the situation, as he continued to tell SKY not to throw considering one extra run. In fact, the big Australian, though unintentionally, came straight in front of the stumps whenever SKY aimed at them before throwing on his third attempt. He missed the wicket, and Krunal was well in by the time it passed them, but the manner in which Green continued to tell him not to hit, brought laughter to him. Even Jason Behrendroff could not control himself, as he and SKY had a light moment on the field after the incident. The Twitterati took little time to react to the incident, as Krunal and SKY are well-popular on social media.
