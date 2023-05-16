IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter labels Marcus Stoinis lucky as he returns after walking off before DRS decision
Marcus Stoinis was so good against MI on Tuesday.|
(IPL)
No matter how brilliant a player is, luck is one thing that needs to be there on their side regardless of the situation. Marcus Stoinis had one lucky day against Mumbai Indians when a certain toe-crushing yorker almost had the better of him, only to be saved by a thin margin courtesy of DRS.
On a tough Ekana track against Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants’ ace all-rounder Marcus Stoinis went berserk against bowlers to take his side to 177/3. The Australian, having hit eight sixes and four fours, remained unbeaten on 89 off 47 balls to give LSG a stellar finish. However, it might not have come into the picture had Akash Madhwal’s peach yorker against him, which was originally given out, was not overturned.
It was the fourth ball of the 17th over, when Stoinis, batting on 42 off 32 balls, was hit on his back leg by Madhwal’s splendid delivery. The on-field umpire Nand Kishore did not even think for much time before raising his finger, and the Mumbai players began to celebrate immediately after getting the much-required wicket. Stoinis too was not confident to challenge the decision, but given they had all two DRS challenges left, he decided to send it upstairs.
While Stoinis began to walk off before even the replay came on the big screen, the hawk-eye almost surprised everyone when it revealed the ball brushed his front shoe before hitting his back leg. It eventually helped Stoinis to save his wicket, which was completely unexpected even by himself. The ball-tracking showed it would miss the leg stump, and thus, Stoinis slowly walked back to the middle before unleashing himself in the death overs.
What a luck!
May 16, 2023
Some bashing here!
Marcus Stoinis against Chris Jordan:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 16, 2023
6,0,4,4,6,4 - 24 runs from the 18th over. pic.twitter.com/rTArGmnXoP
Clean and class!
Fifty by Marcus Stoinis in 36 balls!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 16, 2023
What a knock by Stoinis, he's been extraordinary tonight. pic.twitter.com/qLlYjaBOS3
Great review from Stoinis but he walked away even before it was given not-out!
Good that Stoinis reviewed that lbw.— Geofinn_12 (@12Geofinn) May 16, 2023
Otherwise crucial 20+ runs would have been missed by LSG.#LSGvsMI
Impact!
Stoinis before surviving LBW appeal 42— Middle Class Chandler (@MC_Chandler01) May 16, 2023
Stoinis after surviving LBW appeal 47
Crazy acceleration
Fate is like that!
Why is it that all the DRS always go against #MumbaiIndians ? That Stoinis LBW 🤔— tejaspawar (@tj23pawar) May 16, 2023
Always ! @mipaltan @IPL
Jalwa hi hamara!
Umpire ne out de diya lbw but clearly missing tha Stoinis ne review liya— Ritik Raj ! (@ritik_____raj) May 16, 2023
MI will be MI!
As per script— Imperial Tiffin (@Yash_Dhawan_) May 16, 2023
1) going gets tough for MI
2) partnership breaking becomes impossible
3) Krunal Pandya set batsman suddenly RETIRES HURT 🤣🤣🤣
4) UMPIRE FINGER goes up like a rocket for lbw of Stoinis 🤣🤣
Aur kya chahiye..#LSGvsMI #MIvLSG#LSGvMI #MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/znTVhG9r7C
Happend what exactly Legend predicted!
Stoinis seedhe bat se khel le bsdk— Hit (@SuperHit07) May 16, 2023
Lbw hoga#LSGvMI