More Options

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter labels Marcus Stoinis lucky as he returns after walking off before DRS decision

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter labels Marcus Stoinis lucky as he returns after walking off before DRS decision

11

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Marcus Stoinis was so good against MI on Tuesday.

|

(IPL)

No matter how brilliant a player is, luck is one thing that needs to be there on their side regardless of the situation. Marcus Stoinis had one lucky day against Mumbai Indians when a certain toe-crushing yorker almost had the better of him, only to be saved by a thin margin courtesy of DRS.

On a tough Ekana track against Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants’ ace all-rounder Marcus Stoinis went berserk against bowlers to take his side to 177/3. The Australian, having hit eight sixes and four fours, remained unbeaten on 89 off 47 balls to give LSG a stellar finish. However, it might not have come into the picture had Akash Madhwal’s peach yorker against him, which was originally given out, was not overturned.

It was the fourth ball of the 17th over, when Stoinis, batting on 42 off 32 balls, was hit on his back leg by Madhwal’s splendid delivery. The on-field umpire Nand Kishore did not even think for much time before raising his finger, and the Mumbai players began to celebrate immediately after getting the much-required wicket. Stoinis too was not confident to challenge the decision, but given they had all two DRS challenges left, he decided to send it upstairs.

While Stoinis began to walk off before even the replay came on the big screen, the hawk-eye almost surprised everyone when it revealed the ball brushed his front shoe before hitting his back leg. It eventually helped Stoinis to save his wicket, which was completely unexpected even by himself. The ball-tracking showed it would miss the leg stump, and thus, Stoinis slowly walked back to the middle before unleashing himself in the death overs.

What a luck! 

Some bashing here!

Clean and class!

Great review from Stoinis but he walked away even before it was given not-out!

Impact!

Fate is like that! 

Jalwa hi hamara!

MI will be MI!

Happend what exactly Legend predicted!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all