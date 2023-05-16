IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts as Yash Thakur loses his chain in wild celebration after castling SKY on Supla shot
SKY was dismissed by Yash Thakur on Tuesday.|
(IPL)
Certain players are widely known for their signature shots, and they even help them to gain more popularity. Suryakumar Yadav has one such stroke named Supla but he was completely outfoxed by Yash Thakur while playing, leading the latter to celebrate ultra aggressively before he lost his chain.
Suryakumar Yadav was enjoying a purple patch before coming to play Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at Ekana Stadium. The stylish Indian batter, who hit a scintillating hundred in their previous fixture, came to bat at No. 3 after Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, having been set 178, added 90 runs off 55 balls to set the platform. However, SKY failed to carry the momentum this time, falling to Yash Thakur after scoring just 7 off 9 balls, but more significantly, the manner in which he lost the wicket drew a lot of attention.
Oftentimes, SKY shuffles across in the crease to play the scoop shot against almost every bowler across the world. It is now termed as ‘Supla shot’, and his ardent fans were expecting to witness a few against a comparatively weak LSG bowling attack. But just when he decided to play the first of the night, he ended up dragging the ball to the wickets, bringing disappointments to many. While SKY was upset to lose the wicket in possibly the most disastrous way, Yash Thakur was overjoyed to get the big fish. While celebrating the wicket, his chain popped out of his neck, but he did not even care for that while throwing his hands here and there to express his happiness.
