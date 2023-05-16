IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts as Yash Thakur loses his chain in wild celebration after castling SKY on Supla shot

Oftentimes, SKY shuffles across in the crease to play the scoop shot against almost every bowler across the world. It is now termed as ‘Supla shot’, and his ardent fans were expecting to witness a few against a comparatively weak LSG bowling attack. But just when he decided to play the first of the night, he ended up dragging the ball to the wickets, bringing disappointments to many. While SKY was upset to lose the wicket in possibly the most disastrous way, Yash Thakur was overjoyed to get the big fish. While celebrating the wicket, his chain popped out of his neck, but he did not even care for that while throwing his hands here and there to express his happiness.