IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Who said what ft. Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan

[Last over] My aim was to execute what I used to practice and back my strength. I told Krunal I will bowl what I was always trying. My run-up wasn't short, even though I felt so. I was trying to keep myself calm and not look at the scorecard. My aim was to bowl six balls and not look at how much was required. I was trying to bowl the slower ball but the batter was trying to hit big and was getting beaten. I was going for the yorker and was changing as per the batter. I am playing after one year. I was injured and it was a tough time. I am happy to bowl and my father was in the hospital in the ICU and he was discharged yesterday and I am hoping he is watching. Today I played for my father. He was hospitalised and is out now. Thanks to the team and support staff for having faith in me.

Mohsin Khan