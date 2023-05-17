IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Who said what ft. Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan
Marcus Stoinis and Naveen ul Haq offering encouragement to Mohsin Khan during the last over of the match|
BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants edged closer to sealing a playoff berth with a hard-fought win against rivals Mumbai Indians, thus leapfrogging them into third place with a better net run rate. The hosts batted first at the Ekana Stadium and set a daunting target of 178 as MI ended up falling short by 5 runs.
The crowd at the Ekana Stadium received the perfect farewell in LSG's last home game of the season with a crucial victory for their team essentially confirming a spot in the knockout stages. The win was set up by a stupendous unbeaten knock of 89 off just 47 deliveries from Marcus Stoinis which was followed by some clinical bowling in the second innings to restrict MI, including a sensation last over by Mohsin Khan.
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, who was involved in a 58-ball 90 run opening stand with Ishan Kishan, acknowledged the pitch was not a typical low-scoring Ekana track but his side simply failed to make the most of it.
We didn't play good cricket. There were little moments in the game that we failed to capitalize upon. We assessed the pitch quite nicely and it seemed like a good pitch to bat on. The target was definitely changeable and we lost our way in the second half of the innings. We also gave away too many runs at the death. But the way we started with the batin the powerplay put us in a good position, but as I said we lost our way in the second half. Marcus Stoinis played well and kept hitting straight which is what you need to do on a pitch like this and a ground like this. It was an amazing knock from him. So credit to him.
Lucknow captain Krunal Pandya was all smiles after the result, playing a starring role himself with a 49* with the bat before having to retire hurt due to a sore ankle. However, he returned to bowl in the second innings and conceded only 27 runs in his four overs.
I was having cramps, as I pulled a muscle. For me, it's always about being a team player so I am really happy with the result. Mohsin has a big heart and bowls like that. It has not been easy for us, really happy to end on a good note here. Good to give the home crowd a win in this last game at this venue.
Marcus Stoinis was named the Player of the Match as his knock was laced with four boundaries and eight maximums, with the 89* being his highest ever IPL score.
Indeed a great moment. Mohsin has not been playing for a while, and especially bowling the final over after being injured is a big thing. A couple of good overs from the spinners and Mohsin sealed it for us. We have shown that we are a tough team, there are no real superstars, and there are different people stepping up and performing for us. We are missing KL, but we have KP leading us, and Andy Flower as a coach has a really good brain.
Mohsin Khan was tasked with defending 11 off the last over despite conceding 21 in his first two and responded with a flurry of yorkers, allowing the batsmen to fetch just five runs in a brilliant effort. The pacer revealed his father had been in the hospital and dedicated his performance to him.
[Last over] My aim was to execute what I used to practice and back my strength. I told Krunal I will bowl what I was always trying. My run-up wasn't short, even though I felt so. I was trying to keep myself calm and not look at the scorecard. My aim was to bowl six balls and not look at how much was required. I was trying to bowl the slower ball but the batter was trying to hit big and was getting beaten. I was going for the yorker and was changing as per the batter. I am playing after one year. I was injured and it was a tough time. I am happy to bowl and my father was in the hospital in the ICU and he was discharged yesterday and I am hoping he is watching. Today I played for my father. He was hospitalised and is out now. Thanks to the team and support staff for having faith in me.