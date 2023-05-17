IPL 2023 | None of us wants to perform badly, KL Rahul remarks on social media trolling
KL Rahul was ruled out of IPL 2023 with a thigh injury|
KL Rahul has reacted to being mercilessly trolled on social media after going through a lean patch in international cricket saying no one wants to perform badly. He further added that people don’t think about what the player is going through during their hard times when they react on social media.
2023 has turned out to be a year of adversities for Indian batter KL Rahul as he was ruled out of IPL after suffering a thigh injury recently. The Indian batter has been struggling with the bat in international cricket, losing his place in the T20I setup as a result of an underwhelming showing in the T20 World Cup. He was also rested from the Test team after producing poor results in the first two tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
His slump in form continued at IPL 2023 as he managed to score 274 runs at a paltry strike rate of 113.22. Rahul's season was cut short due to a thigh injury but the star batter faced a lot of scrutiny on social media for his sluggish knocks in the tournament. Reflecting on the flak he faced, Rahul stated that people react without thinking that the cricketer who is having a tough time goes through a lot.
“That's something that sometimes affects me and affects a lot of the other boys as well that when we athletes truly need support, people feel they can or have the power to comment or say what they want. Just see what that person is going through,” Rahul opened up on a podcast.
“None of us wants to perform badly. This is our life. This is all we do. Like I said, I don't know anything else apart from cricket.”
The Indian batter will now look forward to recovering from his injury as soon as possible and regain his form in international cricket.