IPL 2023 | None of us wants to perform badly, KL Rahul remarks on social media trolling

2023 has turned out to be a year of adversities for Indian batter KL Rahul as he was ruled out of IPL after suffering a thigh injury recently. The Indian batter has been struggling with the bat in international cricket, losing his place in the T20I setup as a result of an underwhelming showing in the T20 World Cup. He was also rested from the Test team after producing poor results in the first two tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.