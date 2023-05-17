IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC | Twitter reacts as Dhawan triumphs in battle of captains with an astonishing take

Sam Curran was bowling the 11th over of the innings and Warner was in an attacking mood with the innings entering its second half. He tried to smash the second delivery of the over straight down the ground which was a slower ball. Failing to read the pace variation, Warner mistimed his stroke and the ball went high in the air. Shikhar Dhawan who was stationed at mid-off ran backward as the ball was going to land behind him. The PBKS skipper then put in a dive while keeping an eye on the ball. Also, he ensured that the ball will not pop out of his hands while landing on the ground.