IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC | Twitter reacts as Dhawan triumphs in battle of captains with an astonishing take
Shikhar Dhawan took an absolute blinder to dismiss David Warner|
(IPL)
When two experienced cricketers are leading teams who are pitted against each other, it becomes an intriguing moment when one plays a part in the dismissal of the other. Such was the case when Shikhar Dhawan took a screamer to dismiss opposition captain David Warner in the IPL fixture.
Delhi Capitals had a cracking start in the game against Punjab Kings as they were going all guns blazing on a surface offering help for pacers with some extra bounce. Prithvi Shaw was freeing his arms right from the start while David Warner also switched his gears after scoring 13 runs from the first 11 deliveries. The DC skipper was going strong but it required a special fielding effort from the opposition captain Shikhar Dhawan to end his stay at the crease.
Sam Curran was bowling the 11th over of the innings and Warner was in an attacking mood with the innings entering its second half. He tried to smash the second delivery of the over straight down the ground which was a slower ball. Failing to read the pace variation, Warner mistimed his stroke and the ball went high in the air. Shikhar Dhawan who was stationed at mid-off ran backward as the ball was going to land behind him. The PBKS skipper then put in a dive while keeping an eye on the ball. Also, he ensured that the ball will not pop out of his hands while landing on the ground.
Twitteratis also praised the PBKS opener for his unreal fielding effort on the social medial platform and showered a lot of praise for him.
What a catch by Superman Shikki🔥🔥
Shikhar Dhawan that is INSANE 🔥🔥— O'Footy (@0m_Tarware) May 17, 2023
RT if you loved that catch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/13bZtLv46z
That's very tough!
Running back & flying catch by Dhawan. pic.twitter.com/XZJnW0n2TH— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 17, 2023
Definitely catch of the tournament!
Catch of IPL 2023 by Shikhar Dhawan pic.twitter.com/tvMcfSVO2L— Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) May 17, 2023
Like a jet in the air!
“Flying Jattt” - Dhawan just taken a one-handed catch! The ball stuck to his left palm after he tried with both hands. Shikhar made a fantastic catch. It's simply astounding. 👏 #PBKSvDC #DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/Fnx0g0SsjM— Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) May 17, 2023
Agreed!
One of the best catch by Shikhar Dhawan in his IPL career.— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) May 17, 2023
That's brilliant!
What a catch by Dhawan🤯#PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/BlSB1njjyR— Saikat Mondal (@saikatmondall) May 17, 2023
Shikhar Dhawan at his best!
Catch of the season by Shikhar Dhawan. #PBKSvDC #PbksvsDc.— KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR 🇮🇳🚀 (@kapildevtamkr) May 17, 2023
Davy couldn't believe that!
Shikhar Dhawan with a sensational catch to send his former batting partner back into the hut!#PBKSvDC— Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) May 17, 2023
Yes he did!
Give Shikhar Dhawan the catch of the season already.— Sharvil Patel (@Sharvil_2612) May 17, 2023
What a breathtaking catch.#IPL2023 #IPL #DCvsPBKS
Sensational one!
That catch by Shikhar Dhawan 👌✨ pic.twitter.com/3weUz9ew5O— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) May 17, 2023