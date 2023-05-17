More Options

IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC | Twitter reacts as third umpire's hasty single angle decision makes Warner-Salt duo angry

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

David Warner scored 46 runs against PBKS

Players always expect the third umpire to be quick on his toes and call out the decisions as quickly as possible after going through replays. However, IPL witnessed an unusual scene in a game involving Delhi Capitals where the third umpire’s hasty decision made David Warner and Phil Salt furious.

While squaring off against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals are defending a total of 214 runs thanks to some fireworks from Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Roussouw. PBKS responded posting 75/2 by the end of 10 overs in a game where batters smashed some big hits. However, in a game where batters made waves with cracking strokes, the third umpire made sure that the spotlight will be on him by being at the receiving end of DC players’ wrath. 

Axar Patel was bowling the seventh over of the innings and he pitched the second delivery on the outside off stump channel. Prabhsimran Singh was on the strike and he pushed it to the off-side with soft hands and both batters started running for a quick single. Wicketkeeper Phil Salt sprinted toward the ball and aimed at the non-strikers’ end. However, the ball hit the batter and Salt appealed for obstruction of the field immediately. 

The umpires sent the decision upstairs and it was expected that the incident will be now checked from different angles considering the usual proceedings. But, the third umpire chose a different path and referred to just one angle to arrive at a decision. After watching a single replay, he ruled the batter to be not out within a matter of seconds. 

Warner and Salt were visibly upset over the third umpire not going through different camera angles and expressed their displeasure. Twitteratis also expressed themselves on social media after the incident.

