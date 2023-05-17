IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC | Twitter reacts as third umpire's hasty single angle decision makes Warner-Salt duo angry

Axar Patel was bowling the seventh over of the innings and he pitched the second delivery on the outside off stump channel. Prabhsimran Singh was on the strike and he pushed it to the off-side with soft hands and both batters started running for a quick single. Wicketkeeper Phil Salt sprinted toward the ball and aimed at the non-strikers’ end. However, the ball hit the batter and Salt appealed for obstruction of the field immediately.