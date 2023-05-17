IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC | Twitter reacts as third umpire's hasty single angle decision makes Warner-Salt duo angry
David Warner scored 46 runs against PBKS|
(IPL)
Players always expect the third umpire to be quick on his toes and call out the decisions as quickly as possible after going through replays. However, IPL witnessed an unusual scene in a game involving Delhi Capitals where the third umpire’s hasty decision made David Warner and Phil Salt furious.
While squaring off against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals are defending a total of 214 runs thanks to some fireworks from Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Roussouw. PBKS responded posting 75/2 by the end of 10 overs in a game where batters smashed some big hits. However, in a game where batters made waves with cracking strokes, the third umpire made sure that the spotlight will be on him by being at the receiving end of DC players’ wrath.
Axar Patel was bowling the seventh over of the innings and he pitched the second delivery on the outside off stump channel. Prabhsimran Singh was on the strike and he pushed it to the off-side with soft hands and both batters started running for a quick single. Wicketkeeper Phil Salt sprinted toward the ball and aimed at the non-strikers’ end. However, the ball hit the batter and Salt appealed for obstruction of the field immediately.
The umpires sent the decision upstairs and it was expected that the incident will be now checked from different angles considering the usual proceedings. But, the third umpire chose a different path and referred to just one angle to arrive at a decision. After watching a single replay, he ruled the batter to be not out within a matter of seconds.
Warner and Salt were visibly upset over the third umpire not going through different camera angles and expressed their displeasure. Twitteratis also expressed themselves on social media after the incident.
Angry Phil Salt!
#PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/18wN3bmeSR— raj 👏 (@MumbaiBc) May 17, 2023
That was bad!
Prabhsimran Singh dismissed for 22 in 19 balls.— Chandra Shekar (@Shekar4266) May 17, 2023
Axar Patel strikes straightaway!#PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/yhvukev7aC
He was trying to accelerate but couldn't find it!
SRK and Livi are/were left but this Mdrch taide and prabhsimran are busy in heavily statpadding— STON.POST (@ston1post) May 17, 2023
Nah man get these 2 fcks out of the team
Bad day at office to him!
Prabhsimran Singh gone for 22 in 19 balls with strike rate-115 that too in chase of 214🔥 #PBKSvDC— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 17, 2023
Everyday is not Sunday!
prabhsimran chutiye last game ki tarah khelna tha gandu— Ketan (@ketannpatell) May 17, 2023
Hahaha!
seedha throw kar diya prabhsimran ke pairon pe taaki bhaag na sake aur, he he succeeded— Ãshî (@MN_GamerYT) May 17, 2023
Happens!
Prabhsimran under 24 runlines..☺️🤞— GE Clooney (@GEclooney10) May 17, 2023
Angry young mans!
Phil Salt ke rr se PrabhSimran bhaawuk hogya. 😭— unfunnyaadmi (@unfunnyaadmi) May 17, 2023
Good catch!
What a great catch by Yash Dhull 🌟🤩— Akash Samanta (@AkashSamanta_) May 17, 2023
Prabhsimran OUT ⚠️#PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/QNnxTYYFL6
What????? Kuch bhi...
Prabhsimran >> Jaiswal— M416 is ♥️ AJ 😎 (@one8tillidie) May 17, 2023