IPL 2023 | Twitter in splits as cameraman fools broadcasters into gifting Shaw and DC six runs
Prithvi Shaw blasted a half-century against PBKS|
(IPL)
Cameraman and broadcasters are usually known for their precision while covering a major cricket league but the IPL 2023 has been an exception to it. However, the broadcasters took it up a notch when they mistakenly added six runs to Delhi’s scoreboard after the cameraman’s faulty camerawork.
Delhi Capitals have nothing to lose white playing against Punjab Kings and their batters have capitalised on the opportunity getting to 190/2 from 19 overs. Prithvi Shaw scored a fifty while Rilee Rossouw was tearing apart the opposition bowling unit. DC’s batting made waves but broadcasters stole the limelight on Prithvi Shaw’s dismissal with a horrendous blunder.
Sam Curran banged the last delivery of the 15th over short and Shaw, who was on strike went for a pull. As the cameraman moved his camera towards the crowd, it appeared as if the ball has sailed miles away and had landed in the stands. However, there was a twist yet to come by followed by another unexpected occurrence.
The cameraman adjusted his angle after the spectators thought that it was a six, and it was unraveled that Atharva Taide had taken a catch at deep square leg to dismiss the batter. Not just viewers, broadcasters were also fooled by the camerawork and they added six extra runs to DC’s scoreboard as well as Shaw’s personal score.
The incident sent the Twitterati into splits as such sloppy work from broadcasters is rare to see.
That's scam 2023 here!
Only reason Dhoni behind everything?
Learn for best in business Dhoni.— Himanshu Raj (@IMHimanshu_Raj) May 17, 2023
Take a bow Prithvi Shaw pic.twitter.com/0mwQWgzSM5
Whatta comeback boi!
Welcome back, Prithvi Shaw!🙌— Anunay (@Anunay_Aanand) May 17, 2023
How badly he needed this! A sigh of relief for the opener.#PBKSvsDCpic.twitter.com/QUzzC6I8Iy
That's great!
Prithvi Shaw's First Six from every IPL seasonpic.twitter.com/pjvGFuXkjk— Random Cricket Stats (@randomcricstat) May 17, 2023
Happy for him!
Finally Prithvi Shaw ComeBack 🔥#PrithviShaw #DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/qw9zhqoDOI— Prabhakar (@itz_Prabhaa) May 17, 2023
Good score!
54 runs by @PrithviShaw 🔥 #DCvsPBKS— Prem Falke (@imprem_24) May 17, 2023
Ewwwwww! Celebrations huh!🥳🥳
Prithvi Shaw fifty🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/FXNML88goN— Athreya (@Umpires_call_) May 17, 2023
Best in the business now!
Prithvi catch out after a wonderful knock #prithvi_shaw #DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/73JdBvCFnB— Aryan (@aryan1529) May 17, 2023
Good to hear!
@PrithviShaw has to be my favourite opener. Treat to watch🤩— Brijesh Golani (@brijeshgolani3) May 17, 2023
Shawtsss!
.@PrithviShaw 🥰🥰 https://t.co/Alx64xcnUJ pic.twitter.com/TcNDREI5L9— AvgGuy (@AvgGuy__) May 17, 2023