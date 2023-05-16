IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Mohsin Khan’s valiant effort helps LSG stun and leapfrog MI
Mohsin Khan held his nerve superbly in the final over against in-form Tim David, defending 11 runs, to propel Lucknow Super Giants over Mumbai Indians on the points table. Thanks to Mohsin’s spirited performance, Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 47-ball 89 did not go in vain as LSG beat MI by five runs.
Chasing a stiff target, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma got Mumbai Indians off to a blistering start to set the platform for others. The duo raced to 58 runs inside the Powerplay and kept the required run rate in control by adding 36 more runs from the next 21 balls without any damage. It was Ravi Bishnoi who provided LSG with the much-required breakthroughs by dismissing both openers in successive overs. Unlike their recent encounters, Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera could not manage to rebuild the innings, leading MI to slip from 90/0 to 131/4 in quick time. However, Tim David staged a counter-attacking knock, taking the equation down to 11 off the last six balls. But LSG had the final laugh, courtesy of an exceptional final over by Mohsin Khan, in which he conceded just five runs against two dangerous hard-hitting batters – David and Cameron Green.
Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants slipped to 12/2 after Jason Behrendorff dismissed Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad on successive deliveries in the third over. The double blow led LSG to score only 35 in the Powerplay before Piyush Chawla got the better of in-form Quinton de Kock on the first ball after the field restrictions were over. However, Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis did not let the game slip away, stitching an unbroken 82-run partnership off just 59 balls before the former decided to retire hurt after scoring 49 off 41 balls. Stoinis unleashed his true attacking self after Krunal’s departure, smashing 24 runs off Chris Jordan’s 18th over, which played a pivotal role in LSG ending the innings on a high. While the explosiveness of Nicholas Pooran (8* off 8 balls) failed terribly in the death overs, Stoinis’ unbeaten 49-ball 87, laced with eight sixes and four fours, ensured that Lucknow set a challenging target of 178.
