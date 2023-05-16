IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Mohsin Khan’s valiant effort helps LSG stun and leapfrog MI 

Chasing a stiff target, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma got Mumbai Indians off to a blistering start to set the platform for others. The duo raced to 58 runs inside the Powerplay and kept the required run rate in control by adding 36 more runs from the next 21 balls without any damage. It was Ravi Bishnoi who provided LSG with the much-required breakthroughs by dismissing both openers in successive overs. Unlike their recent encounters, Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera could not manage to rebuild the innings, leading MI to slip from 90/0 to 131/4 in quick time. However, Tim David staged a counter-attacking knock, taking the equation down to 11 off the last six balls. But LSG had the final laugh, courtesy of an exceptional final over by Mohsin Khan, in which he conceded just five runs against two dangerous hard-hitting batters – David and Cameron Green.