IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rilee Rossouw leads DC to 15-run win over PBKS
Rilee Rossouw smashed a fifty against PBKS|
(IPL)
Although Delhi Capitals had already been eliminated from the playoff race, they did manage to salvage some pride by beating Punjab Kings by 15 runs. Rilee Rossouw scripted a memorable knock of 82 runs while Liam Livingstone smashed a memorable 94 in a high scoring game in Dharamsala.
After being invited to bat first by the hosts Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals displayed that a team can keep their spirits high despite being down and out. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw inked carnage while opening the innings and stitched a 94-run stand for the first wicket with 61 of those coming in the powerplay. After Warner was dismissed on 46, Rilee Rossouw continued the momentum with some big hits. The returning Prithvi Shaw did manage to score his first fifty of the season but was not able to put his foot to the pedal as he parted for a well made 54. It was the ‘Rossouw show after that as he scored unbeaten 82 runs from just 37 balls including six big ones. With the last two overs leaking 41 runs, Delhi got to a very competitive score of 213/2 in their allotted 20 overs.
Hunting down a target of 214, Punjab Kings had a dismal start losing Shikhar Dhawan on a duck. Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh handled the responsibility of steadying the innings after that taking the visitors to 47/2 by the end of the field restrictions. However, the partnership was broken three runs later and Liam Livingstone walked in to add impetus to the run chase with his aggression. He, along with Taide orchestrated a 78-run stand making the chase interesting with the equation reduced to 95 runs required from the last five overs. Taide was retired out and two more batters followed him back to the pavilion after being dismissed whilst adding just 19 runs to the score. Livingstone kept whacking the Delhi pacers to all parts of the ground and even brought the equation down to a manageable 38 from the last 12 deliveries. Nortje bowled an incredible five run over to leave Punjab needing 33 off the last over. After Livingstone missed the first ball, it appeared to be over for PBKS but with 17 runs coming off the next three balls, one of which was a no ball, it was anyone’s game. It wasn’t meant to be as Ishant Sharma kept his nerve to put Punjab on the brink of elimination.
#PBKSvsDc pic.twitter.com/BXEa5A2MIO— raj 👏 (@MumbaiBc) May 17, 2023
Livingstone bro such a big brain 😭— arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 17, 2023
Had a chance to get a single in the last 2nd ball but denied it, tapped & ran for a single in the last. Chahar could've blind slogged if he took a single last 2nd ball 🤣
Gotta feel for liam livingstone— manraj (@manraj200427) May 17, 2023
He is stuck between a bunch of 🤡
Whan an inning by him 🔥🔥❤️#DCvsPBKS
As usual PUNJAB this year too.— Kavee (@Kavee1224) May 17, 2023
Feel for Livingstone. #IPL2O23
Who needs comedy shows when you can watch Delhi Capitals play cricket. Absolute joke of a team, peak shithousery. Somehow they sneak out a win, gold comedy. #IPL2023 #PBKSvDC— Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) May 17, 2023
Delhi Capitals doing their best to let Punjab win the match. #PBKSvDC #IPL2023— Pra Deep (@pra_deepkp) May 17, 2023
What a fightback by Livingstone, Punjab Kings was down & out then he smashed 94 runs from 48 balls.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 17, 2023
A knock to remember in IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/7UmxIqKLNI
Brave heart Livingstone won hearts although PBKS loses #DCvsPBKS— S̴a̴r̴c̴a̴s̴t̴i̴c̴ ̴m̴o̴n̴k̴ (@srcsticmonk) May 17, 2023
What an innings @liaml4893 @bhogleharsha
One of the most dramatic matches in IPL history:— Mufaddal Vohra Fan Club (@mufaddalVohra_) May 17, 2023
PBKS needed 33 in the last 6 and even after securing the match on the first ball, Ishant Sharma's No Ball kept PBKS in the game. Crazy match! pic.twitter.com/a3uMJ78dQK
Ishant Sharma no ball eyyali, free hit ravali, malla full toss padali, shot ala aadinattu aadanattu guddoopudu oopali pic.twitter.com/7iUGOY01jV— THE healthy t-man (@techsaturation) May 17, 2023