IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rilee Rossouw leads DC to 15-run win over PBKS

Hunting down a target of 214, Punjab Kings had a dismal start losing Shikhar Dhawan on a duck. Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh handled the responsibility of steadying the innings after that taking the visitors to 47/2 by the end of the field restrictions. However, the partnership was broken three runs later and Liam Livingstone walked in to add impetus to the run chase with his aggression. He, along with Taide orchestrated a 78-run stand making the chase interesting with the equation reduced to 95 runs required from the last five overs. Taide was retired out and two more batters followed him back to the pavilion after being dismissed whilst adding just 19 runs to the score. Livingstone kept whacking the Delhi pacers to all parts of the ground and even brought the equation down to a manageable 38 from the last 12 deliveries. Nortje bowled an incredible five run over to leave Punjab needing 33 off the last over. After Livingstone missed the first ball, it appeared to be over for PBKS but with 17 runs coming off the next three balls, one of which was a no ball, it was anyone’s game. It wasn’t meant to be as Ishant Sharma kept his nerve to put Punjab on the brink of elimination.