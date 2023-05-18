More Options

IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB | Twitter laughs with Maxwell and du Plessis after Siraj goofs up easiest run out chance

Mohammed Siraj was expensive in the game against SRH

With continuous improvements in the fielding standards in world cricket, an error in the fielding effort generates various reactions from spectators as well as players on the ground. Mohammed Siraj also witnessed such an instance as a simple run out miss made Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis laugh.

While hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore in their own backyard, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a total of 186/5 courtesy of a century from Heinrich Klaasen. They might have crossed the 190-run mark but Mohammed Siraj bowled a tight last over and earned a lot of praise for his economical bowling. However, he made sure that the limelight would not shift away from him missing a simple run out chance on the second last ball of the innings which made his teammates laugh. 

Siraj was bowling the final over of the innings and Glenn Phillips was on the strike. He bowled the delivery on the legs but the batter missed hitting it big. Phillips had no clue where the ball went after it collided with pads and started running for a single. However, after coming down the track a few steps, he realised his mistake and tracked back to the crease. But it was too late for the batter as Siraj collected the ball while the batter was away from the crease. 

The batter should have been out with such a simple run out on the cards but Siraj wasn’t successful in earning the dismissal. His sloppy work in the field also made Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis smile with shock. The incident was noticed by Twitteratis and they reacted on the social media platform. 

