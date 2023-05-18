More Options

IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB | Twitter reacts as vintage Virat Kohli shot leaves Faf du Plessis mesmerised

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Virat Kohli unleashed one of his best knocks against SRH

It is always a joyful sight for a cricket fan to see Virat Kohli play in full flow and produce some exhilarating shots along the way. However, the Indian ace batter moved a step further by inking a memorable moment playing one of his classical shots which also received praise from Faf du Plessis.

Chasing down a target of 187 in a game of high stakes against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli was in sublime touch since the start. He arranged an exhibition of some magnificent strokes and blasted a half-century to take RCB to a strong position. Amongst the vast array of shots he played, the one played by him over extra cover received a lot of limelight. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling in the 15th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery outside off to the RCB batter. Kohli got forward to the delivery and offered the full face of the bat to the ball playing an aerial shot over extra cover. The stroke awarded him four runs but more important than that, he received a token of appreciation from Faf du Plessis at the other end. 

The RCB skipper was awed witnessing such an incredible shot from the other end. Apart from du Plessis, Kohli was hailed by Netizens as well receiving a lot of praise for his act.  

