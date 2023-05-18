IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB | Twitter reacts as vintage Virat Kohli shot leaves Faf du Plessis mesmerised
Virat Kohli unleashed one of his best knocks against SRH|
(IPL)
It is always a joyful sight for a cricket fan to see Virat Kohli play in full flow and produce some exhilarating shots along the way. However, the Indian ace batter moved a step further by inking a memorable moment playing one of his classical shots which also received praise from Faf du Plessis.
Chasing down a target of 187 in a game of high stakes against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli was in sublime touch since the start. He arranged an exhibition of some magnificent strokes and blasted a half-century to take RCB to a strong position. Amongst the vast array of shots he played, the one played by him over extra cover received a lot of limelight.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling in the 15th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery outside off to the RCB batter. Kohli got forward to the delivery and offered the full face of the bat to the ball playing an aerial shot over extra cover. The stroke awarded him four runs but more important than that, he received a token of appreciation from Faf du Plessis at the other end.
The RCB skipper was awed witnessing such an incredible shot from the other end. Apart from du Plessis, Kohli was hailed by Netizens as well receiving a lot of praise for his act.
Iconic
May 18, 2023
Pretty sure everyone
Retweet How many of You enjoying Vintage Virat Shots ?🔥🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZemNr9PEfN— V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) May 18, 2023
True
Virat has brought out some of the all-time classic shots from his vintage collection tonight.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 18, 2023
Vintage
The vintage Virat Kohli with iconic cover driveeee ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5sX9gswUFo— S. (@Sobuujj) May 18, 2023
Super
Vintage Virat Kohli 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PMh8ahXsRO— Captain (@iEatCricket) May 18, 2023
Beauty
Vintage Virat— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 18, 2023
Clean
Vintage #king 😭😭❤❤— VINEETH𓃵 (@sololoveee) May 18, 2023
50 with a Boundary and Those clean Hitting of boundaries against Left arm spinners from #virat after a longtime ❤❤😭 #KingKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/cMkMFEhjy4
Just wow
We have seen Virat playing straight drive— 𝑳𝑶𝑲𝑬𝑺𝑯🕺 (@LokeshGujju) May 18, 2023
We have seen Virat playing cover drive
We have seen Virat playing his fav flick shot
We are seeing the VINTAGE VIRAT KOHLI TODAY 💥💥💥💥💥💥🙌 pic.twitter.com/snUmOo5hDZ
Correct
Faf Du Plessis is everyone of us seeing Virat Kohli batting in his vintage version today..#SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/EQKNHtst4l— Yash werewolf (@yashsayings) May 18, 2023
Phenomenal
Vintage— vas (@cloudwhine) May 18, 2023
Virat
Kohli!
Absolutely phenomenal.⚡️