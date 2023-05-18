IPL 2023 | Twitter bashes ‘overenthusiastic’ Siraj as he burns review for RCB with poor judgment
Mohammed Siraj played a key role in RCB burning their first review|
Most of the bowlers are fireballs of energy after stepping into the field but their over-eagerness can also affect the team in a negative manner. Such was the case when Mohammed Siraj convinced his captain to take a review after the umpire ruled the batter to be not out, causing a DRS wastage.
After being eliminated from the race to playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a dismal start in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore as well. They scored 33/2 by the end of five overs as Michael Bracewell provided two breakthroughs for RCB. The visitors were able to restrict the batters in the powerplay but the only negative from the first 30 balls was the wastage of a review from them and it garnered a lot of attention.
Mohammed Siraj was bowling the third over of the innings and he pitched the second delivery of the over outside off to Abhishek Sharma angling away from the batter. After collecting the ball behind the stumps, Anuj Rawat was convinced that the batter had nicked the ball. Apart from him, Siraj was also confident that Abhishek has made contact with the ball and it is a dismissal. As a result of being confident about his judgment, Siraj insisted that the review should be taken to overturn the decision.
The skipper kept faith in his judgment and opted for a DRS. However, the snicko showed that there wasn’t any spike proving Siraj’s judgment to be absolutely wrong. The team lost a review as a result and the Indian pacer faced a lot of criticism on Twitter after the occurrence.
