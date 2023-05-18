IPL 2023 | Twitter bashes ‘overenthusiastic’ Siraj as he burns review for RCB with poor judgment

Mohammed Siraj was bowling the third over of the innings and he pitched the second delivery of the over outside off to Abhishek Sharma angling away from the batter. After collecting the ball behind the stumps, Anuj Rawat was convinced that the batter had nicked the ball. Apart from him, Siraj was also confident that Abhishek has made contact with the ball and it is a dismissal. As a result of being confident about his judgment, Siraj insisted that the review should be taken to overturn the decision.