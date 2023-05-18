IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Kohli-du Plessis duo strengthens RCB’s playoff chance by inking eight-wicket win
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis stitched a brilliant opening partnership|
(IPL)
With only two league games left, Royal Challengers Bangalore boosted their chances of making it to the playoffs with a eight wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Virat Kohli was the star of the show playing a knock of 100 runs from 63 balls after Heinrich Klaasen had done the same off 49 deliveries.
Even after being ruled out of the race to the playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a chance to play a crucial role in determining the teams entering the knockouts when they hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. The team were invited to bat first by the opposition and appeared to be headed to a low score as Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi’s cautious start yielded just 27 runs from the first four overs. Michael Bracewell dismissed both openers in the fifth over which led to Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram making their way to the crease. While Klaasen was steering the innings, Markram was playing the second fiddle to him, and the duo took the team to 81/2 by the end of 10 overs. After the SRH captain was dismissed in the 13th over, Klassen continued his carnage from one end. Harry Brook, who walked in next, played a supporting act while the South African wicketkeeper brought up his maiden century in 49 deliveries. However, when Klaasen (104) was dismissed, all chances of crossing the 200-run mark evaporated as Mohammed Siraj conceded only four runs in the last over restricting the opposition to a total of 186/5.
The visitors got off to a dream start as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis started smashing the ball right from the start. The pair capitalized on the field restrictions fully amassing 64 runs from the first six overs. Both of them ensured that the acceleration would continue and toyed with the opposition bowlers smashing them to all parts of the ground. A continuous carnage from both batters took the team total to 150/0 by the end of 15 overs and a win was on the cards after that. Virat Kohli smashed a century in the IPL after four years from 62 balls before being dismissed in the 18th over. Du Plessis walked back to the pavilion three balls later with a score of 71 runs and the team needing 10 runs from the last 10 deliveries.
The duo of Glenn Maxwell and Michael Bracewell ensured a win in the last over helping RCB register an eight-wicket win.
