IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Kohli-du Plessis duo strengthens RCB’s playoff chance by inking eight-wicket win

Even after being ruled out of the race to the playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a chance to play a crucial role in determining the teams entering the knockouts when they hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. The team were invited to bat first by the opposition and appeared to be headed to a low score as Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi’s cautious start yielded just 27 runs from the first four overs. Michael Bracewell dismissed both openers in the fifth over which led to Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram making their way to the crease. While Klaasen was steering the innings, Markram was playing the second fiddle to him, and the duo took the team to 81/2 by the end of 10 overs. After the SRH captain was dismissed in the 13th over, Klassen continued his carnage from one end. Harry Brook, who walked in next, played a supporting act while the South African wicketkeeper brought up his maiden century in 49 deliveries. However, when Klaasen (104) was dismissed, all chances of crossing the 200-run mark evaporated as Mohammed Siraj conceded only four runs in the last over restricting the opposition to a total of 186/5.