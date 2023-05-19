More Options

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR | Twitter lauds Jaiswal as his innovative shot from Lagaan leaves fans in nostalgia

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR | Twitter lauds Jaiswal as his innovative shot from Lagaan leaves fans in nostalgia

432

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fifty against PBKS

|

(IPL)

Entertainment is not the only common link between a T20 game and Bollywood movies usually and it became even more evident in the Punjab-Rajasthan game. Yashasvi Jaiswal reminded cricket fans of the famous Guran batting stance from Lagaan before his innovative reverse scoop went for four.

The game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings was heading for a thriller as the visitors needed 39 runs from the last four overs. Although Yashavi Jaiswal scored a half-century for them, he garnered a lot of attention by reminding fans of the famous Hindi movie Lagaan with one of his shots. 

Nathan Ellis was bowling the 13th over of the innings and he bowled a short delivery on the last ball of the over. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was on the strike to chose to tackle in an unorthodox manner. He shuffled to the side and scooped the ball behind the wickets. The shot went very fine and the ball raced to the boundary adding four runs to the scoreboard. While it was a very unusual shot, it looked exactly like Guran from Lagaan who used to hit the ball once before striking it hard. 

The Twitterati also felt nostalgic and expressed themselves after going through a flashback of  the popular film

I have seen this!

Yup

LOL

Hats off

Excellent

IYKYK

Well played

Bye bye

Run

Correct

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all