IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR | Twitter lauds Jaiswal as his innovative shot from Lagaan leaves fans in nostalgia
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fifty against PBKS|
(IPL)
Entertainment is not the only common link between a T20 game and Bollywood movies usually and it became even more evident in the Punjab-Rajasthan game. Yashasvi Jaiswal reminded cricket fans of the famous Guran batting stance from Lagaan before his innovative reverse scoop went for four.
The game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings was heading for a thriller as the visitors needed 39 runs from the last four overs. Although Yashavi Jaiswal scored a half-century for them, he garnered a lot of attention by reminding fans of the famous Hindi movie Lagaan with one of his shots.
Nathan Ellis was bowling the 13th over of the innings and he bowled a short delivery on the last ball of the over. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was on the strike to chose to tackle in an unorthodox manner. He shuffled to the side and scooped the ball behind the wickets. The shot went very fine and the ball raced to the boundary adding four runs to the scoreboard. While it was a very unusual shot, it looked exactly like Guran from Lagaan who used to hit the ball once before striking it hard.
The Twitterati also felt nostalgic and expressed themselves after going through a flashback of the popular film
I have seen this!
May 19, 2023
Yup
Did, we just saw the Lagaan Shot by Yashasvi Jaiswal??— MS Dhoni Thala Akshay (@Thala30699M) May 19, 2023
Yaad hai yeh chehra..??
Anyone remember him in Lagaan..??#YashasviJaiswal #RRvPBKS #ArchanaGautam pic.twitter.com/rFWbCZsF3G
LOL
Mujhe aesa kiyu lag rha h Rajasthan haar jayegi— Bleed Blue (@CricCrazyVeena) May 19, 2023
Likhte likhte hi jaiswal out 😂
Hats off
What a season Jaiswal hats off— Vishnu (@Utdvish) May 19, 2023
Excellent
Probably the last time we see Jaiswal play this season. Excellent excellent season boy. 🤩— Arun Pandiyan (@ArunPandiyanMJ) May 19, 2023
IYKYK
Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal reminded me of Ricky Ponting's dismissal in the 2011 WC quarter final against India 😶#RRvPBKS— Pratyush Mahapatra (@Pratyush__27) May 19, 2023
Well played
Well played jaiswal💯💯❤️— Sandpaper (@notacommonbruhh) May 19, 2023
Waraa great season boyyyy
625 runs in 14 innings 🔥🔥🔥
Bye bye
Jaiswal 50 and gone— mohsinali (@mohsinaliisb) May 19, 2023
Run
Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubham Gill for Orange cap. pic.twitter.com/xngCaOyxWX— Sai Teja (@csaitheja) May 19, 2023
Correct
This is why I rate Ellis so high. Man got Jaiswal out of all people.— Headingley+Multan Hero Joel Wilson (@SamaLucilfer) May 19, 2023