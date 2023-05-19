IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR | Twitter praises Boult's flying brilliance to wrap up Prabhsimran's IPL run
Trent Boult is often known for taking wickets in the first over of the innings by effectively swinging the new ball both ways. However, the left-arm pacer improved his brilliance by taking a sensational catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh and offering no celebration after the dismissal.
Punjab Kings are up against Rajasthan Royals in a do-or-die clash and they had a disappointing start to the decisive game. The visitors opted to bowl first after winning the toss and Trent Boult started the proceedings for RR with the new ball. He provided a breakthrough to the team in the second over but more than his delivery the manner of dismissal was noteworthy as the New Zealand pacer took a sensational catch.
Boult bowled a length ball to Prabhsimran Singh which was seaming back into him. The batter played it tentatively and his mistimed stroke flew just to the right of the pacer. Boult immediately adjusted his follow-through and pulled off a blinder by diving to his right. What was more surprising is that fact that even though it was a superb piece of fielding, he didn’t celebrate the wicket as if dismissing the batter was a pretty easy task for him.
The Twitterati also enjoyed watching a superb fielding effort and commented on social media around Boult’s impressive act.
Superman!
May 19, 2023
He is brilliant
Show me a better fielder than Trent Boult (among bowlers) pic.twitter.com/peAXCOPRXc— Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) May 19, 2023
Never ever
Trent Boult making no mistake. #RRvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/mhv2WUKaFa— seмо (@SemoDeef) May 19, 2023
Superb
What a catch by Trent boult #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/AEJyROlZMT— Himanshu Ladha (@HimanshuLadha8) May 19, 2023
Correct
Every time Trent boult bowls first over he makes it football scorecard— Dharmik Dave (@Dharmik29102018) May 19, 2023
LOL
Everything is temporary, cricket me football by trent boult is permanent— Kanhaiya Lal Saran (@SaranKL_) May 19, 2023
Thunder-boult
Trent Boult, that’s all the tweet. #PBKSvRR— AbdulAziz (@abdulazzzzzizz) May 19, 2023
Unbelievable
What a catch by Trent Boult, if you ate a fast bowler you know how hard to take that, blinder. #IPL2023 #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/p0fNbATmS5— Resanth. (@CricResanth) May 19, 2023
It's a law
Little known fact, it is actually written into cricket laws that Trent Boult must pick up a wicket in his first over— Jaammii..🏏 (@Jaammiing) May 19, 2023
Love story
Trent boult and first over, Never end love story. #PBKSvsRR #IPL2023— Abhishek Kumar Singh (@Abhishek_ooo7) May 19, 2023