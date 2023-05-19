More Options

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR | Twitter praises Boult's flying brilliance to wrap up Prabhsimran's IPL run

Trent Boult provided wicket in the first over against PBKS

Trent Boult is often known for taking wickets in the first over of the innings by effectively swinging the new ball both ways. However, the left-arm pacer improved his brilliance by taking a sensational catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh and offering no celebration after the dismissal.

Punjab Kings are up against Rajasthan Royals in a do-or-die clash and they had a disappointing start to the decisive game. The visitors opted to bowl first after winning the toss and Trent Boult started the proceedings for RR with the new ball. He provided a breakthrough to the team in the second over but more than his delivery the manner of dismissal was noteworthy as the New Zealand pacer took a sensational catch. 

Boult bowled a length ball to Prabhsimran Singh which was seaming back into him. The batter played it tentatively and his mistimed stroke flew just to the right of the pacer. Boult immediately adjusted his follow-through and pulled off a blinder by diving to his right. What was more surprising is that fact that even though it was a superb piece of fielding, he didn’t celebrate the wicket as if dismissing the batter was a pretty easy task for him. 

The Twitterati also enjoyed watching a superb fielding effort and commented on social media around Boult’s impressive act. 

