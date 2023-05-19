IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR | Twitter praises Boult's flying brilliance to wrap up Prabhsimran's IPL run

Boult bowled a length ball to Prabhsimran Singh which was seaming back into him. The batter played it tentatively and his mistimed stroke flew just to the right of the pacer. Boult immediately adjusted his follow-through and pulled off a blinder by diving to his right. What was more surprising is that fact that even though it was a superb piece of fielding, he didn’t celebrate the wicket as if dismissing the batter was a pretty easy task for him.