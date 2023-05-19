More Options

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts to Livingstone's cheeky smile after Saini shatters his stumps

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Liam Livingstone was dismissed on nine runs against RR

With a zeal to score a plethora of runs, batters usually get angry and upset after being dismissed for a low score in a crucial game. However, Liam Livingstone proved to be an exception to the ritual offering a smile after Navdeep Saini dismissed him with a delivery that shattered his stumps.

Punjab Kings were in deep trouble while squaring off against Rajasthan Royals in the last opportunity to qualify for playoffs posting 62/4 by the end of nine overs. The PBKS batters tried to be aggressive in the powerplay but lost their wickets in an attempt to tear apart the opposition bowling unit. Liam Livingstone was one of the dismissals and he also lost his wicket while swinging at a delivery wildly. However, his reaction before walking back to the pavilion earned a lot of attention as it was not the usual one. 

Saini was bowling the seventh over and he bowled a full-length delivery to the English batter. The ball seamed back in sharply while Livingstone tried to hoick it over midwicket. The PBKS batter completely missed the line of the ball as a result and was clean bowled. However, instead of getting angry after seeing his stumps being shattered, Livingstone offered a smile to the bowler. 

The unique reaction caught a lot of eyes and the Twitterati expressed themselves on social media after checking out these unusual scenes. 

