IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts to Livingstone's cheeky smile after Saini shatters his stumps

Punjab Kings were in deep trouble while squaring off against Rajasthan Royals in the last opportunity to qualify for playoffs posting 62/4 by the end of nine overs. The PBKS batters tried to be aggressive in the powerplay but lost their wickets in an attempt to tear apart the opposition bowling unit. Liam Livingstone was one of the dismissals and he also lost his wicket while swinging at a delivery wildly. However, his reaction before walking back to the pavilion earned a lot of attention as it was not the usual one.