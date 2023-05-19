IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts to Livingstone's cheeky smile after Saini shatters his stumps
Liam Livingstone was dismissed on nine runs against RR|
(IPL)
With a zeal to score a plethora of runs, batters usually get angry and upset after being dismissed for a low score in a crucial game. However, Liam Livingstone proved to be an exception to the ritual offering a smile after Navdeep Saini dismissed him with a delivery that shattered his stumps.
Punjab Kings were in deep trouble while squaring off against Rajasthan Royals in the last opportunity to qualify for playoffs posting 62/4 by the end of nine overs. The PBKS batters tried to be aggressive in the powerplay but lost their wickets in an attempt to tear apart the opposition bowling unit. Liam Livingstone was one of the dismissals and he also lost his wicket while swinging at a delivery wildly. However, his reaction before walking back to the pavilion earned a lot of attention as it was not the usual one.
Saini was bowling the seventh over and he bowled a full-length delivery to the English batter. The ball seamed back in sharply while Livingstone tried to hoick it over midwicket. The PBKS batter completely missed the line of the ball as a result and was clean bowled. However, instead of getting angry after seeing his stumps being shattered, Livingstone offered a smile to the bowler.
The unique reaction caught a lot of eyes and the Twitterati expressed themselves on social media after checking out these unusual scenes.
Absolutely yorked
May 19, 2023
Monster
Navdeep Saini gets his second wicket of the day, and this time it's Livingstone. Rajasthan had a monster warming their bench so far. #PBKSvsRR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/zcjRflDq88— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 19, 2023
Clean
#PBKSvsRR #RRvsPBKS— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) May 19, 2023
Navdeep Saini Clean Bowled him,
Livingstone : pic.twitter.com/ySuAMRoie5
Another one
Liam Livingstone dismissed for 9 in 13 balls.— Chandra Shekar (@Shekar4266) May 19, 2023
Navdeep Saini gets his 2nd now!#PBKSvsRR pic.twitter.com/BHiF4vYOeR
Blazing
Navdeep Saini is blazing. ♥️— Saran R S (@CricaholicJammy) May 19, 2023
Gun deliveries against Livingstone, outsmarting him.
Deserved the wicket. 💯♥️🥰#CricketTwitter
Ohh
Yusuf Pathan and Harbhajan Singh on Liam Livingstone, "If we were coach, captain or mentor of Punjab Kings we will never pick him again".— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) May 19, 2023
This came after visuals of him smiling after being bowled were shown on the screen. pic.twitter.com/L1RMckuAqz
What a shame
Livingstone laughing shamelessly after getting castled by saini bruh doesn't give two shits about the team.#PBKSvRR— raghav (@raghxvs) May 19, 2023
God knows
Does anyone know why Liam Livingstone was laughing after he got out??#PBKSvsRR #Crickettwitter— SECOND SLIP (@MerchantCricket) May 19, 2023
Bruh?
Bruh Liam Livingstone literally laughing after his dismissal. Guy be like, "who cares bruh, even if I get released some other franchise will pick me for like 5 chores minimum"— Karthikeyan Ganesan (@Karthik00161891) May 19, 2023
It's like English players literally know that they are favored and don't give a crap about performance!
Sad
Ye kon Commentator tha bhaji k sath jo bol rha m coach hota to m next year Livingstone ko bulau bhi nhi 😂— Abhinav (@realabhinavme) May 19, 2023
Aur bhaji bol rha h hass kyu rhe h to kya failure k baad teri tarah chaate maarna chalu krde ? #ipl2023 #PBKSvsRR