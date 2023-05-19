IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts to Shimron Hetmyer's mocking glory run celebration to troll Curran after verbal spat
Shimron Hetmyer scored a half-century against PBKS|
(IPL)
If there is one thing that IPL fans love more than the entertainment that is provided by the league, it is a good revenge story. Such was the case when Sam Curran and Shimron Hetmyer faced each other and the latter mocked the England seamer with a glory run celebration after some verbal jawing.
Chasing a competitive target of 188, Shimron Hetmyer played a key role for the visitors knocking a half-century. Apart from playing some impressive power hitting, Hetmyer also inked a moment that earned a lot of limelight from viewers by pulling out a celebration to mock his rival.
On the last ball of the 17th over, the Windies star tried to pull a Curran short ball only to miss it completely. To his surprise though, the umpire raised his finger to signal him out. Hetmyer immediately asked for a review and he was proved right by Ultra Edge that showed no contact between bat and ball. Curran was not too pleased about and the two international cricketers decided to engage in a verbal duel which led to nothing of note.
Or that is what we thought! The Rajasthan finisher again came up against Sam Curran in the 19th over and on the very first ball since their "discussion", Hetmyer smashed a boundary over the covers. He then decided to rub it in the bowler's face as he ran right across the Englishman with his bat raised above his head.
The Twitteratis also reacted to the incident and pour out their emotions on the social media platform.
Special dance
May 19, 2023
A couple deliveries back
May 19, 2023
Get your popcorns
Sam Curran vs Shimron hetmyer!— Cricket Universe (@CricUniverse) May 19, 2023
😁#samcurran #shimronhetmyer #fight #punjabkings #rajasthanroyals #ipl2023 #cricketuniverse pic.twitter.com/ylyB8FNKRH
Heated scenes
Sam curran vs hetmyer🔥💗— Akshay s kumar (@Akshayskumarr) May 19, 2023
He needed it
Sam Curran deserves all the energy flying in Dharamshala stadium tonight to dance round Hetmyer and send him off back to the pavilion.— Potsiesie Kajiri (@harrykaj23) May 19, 2023
Epic rivalry #PBKSvsRR
Pure aggression
Hetmyer × Sam Curran 🤜🤛🔥— Mani Dhoni (@manidhonii) May 19, 2023
Intensity × Aggression🥵💥 pic.twitter.com/WpBcZMmYv8
Finally
Sam Curran gets Hetmyer 😈— Krithz 🦥 (@ival_krithika) May 19, 2023
Good one
Sam Curran vs Hetmyer was a Good Battle #IPL2023— Sagar Gala (@sagarga1234) May 19, 2023
LOL
Hetmyer 😭😂🤣— S. (@_wildflowersx) May 19, 2023
Curran ko dikhao 😭
Great
Giving Sam Curran 19th over? Lmao Hetmyer and Sam’s fight continues😂😂 #PBKSvRR— Sheggz’s bracelet,Mmeli’s white Teeth📍 (@Pertu41996561) May 19, 2023
Fun banter
Their Seems 2 b an banter going on between Sam Curran & hetmyer 😂🍿#RRVSPBKS #TATAIPL2023 #ipl #ipl2023— Ankit Salunkhe (@salunkhe8_ankit) May 19, 2023