IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR | Twitter reacts to Shimron Hetmyer's mocking glory run celebration to troll Curran after verbal spat

On the last ball of the 17th over, the Windies star tried to pull a Curran short ball only to miss it completely. To his surprise though, the umpire raised his finger to signal him out. Hetmyer immediately asked for a review and he was proved right by Ultra Edge that showed no contact between bat and ball. Curran was not too pleased about and the two international cricketers decided to engage in a verbal duel which led to nothing of note.