IPL 2023, DC vs CSK | Twitter in splits over David ‘Rajput’ Warner tempting Ravindra Jadeja with trademark sword celebration

The 36-year-old, while batting against Deepak Chahar during the fifth over of the Capitals’ innings, mistimed a slower delivery, but still went for a risky run. He would have been gone had Moeen Ali, placed at extra cover, hit the stumps directly at the non-strikers’ end. However, Warner, just after diving at the crease, stood up straightaway to go for another single. In fact, he kept himself outside of the crease to tempt Ajinkya Rahane to throw in order to get rid of him. Rahane did throw, and Warner came back at the crease in the meantime. However, when Ravindra Jadeja backed up to collect the ball, Warner even tried to play mind game with him as well to remain outside the crease.