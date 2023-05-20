IPL 2023, DC vs CSK | Twitter laughs with Ravindra Jadeja after watching ‘flying’ Ambati Rayudu grab screamer

It was the third ball of the second over which was pitched at full length and outside off stump. Shaw, batting on 5 off 6 balls, tried to drive on the up to play past mid-off but Rayudu’s flying effort while moving to his right with a perfect jump helped him to complete an outstanding grab. It is notable to mention that Shaw hit a superb fifty before coming to this fixture, and thus, it was a crucial breakthrough for CSK in their defence of 223.