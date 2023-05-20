More Options

IPL 2023, DC vs CSK | Twitter laughs with Ravindra Jadeja after watching ‘flying’ Ambati Rayudu grab screamer

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Jadeja has been superb in IPL 2023 with both bat and ball.

Certain players are known for staging miraculous efforts but when the others who are not considered among the greatest do something similar, they get even more attention. Ambati Rayudu made a herculean attempt to get Shaw and his success was highly lauded by the best in the business Ravindra Jadeja.

Courtesy of Chennai Super Kings’ top-order brilliance on Saturday afternoon, Ambati Rayudu did not get a chance to bat against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, the 37-year-old made an instant impact while coming on the field, as his stupendous effort helped CSK to get rid of the dangerous Prithvi Shaw early. Although the delivery, bowled by Tushar Deshpande, was bound to be hit, Rayudu made sure it ended up in favour of the visitors.

It was the third ball of the second over which was pitched at full length and outside off stump. Shaw, batting on 5 off 6 balls, tried to drive on the up to play past mid-off but Rayudu’s flying effort while moving to his right with a perfect jump helped him to complete an outstanding grab. It is notable to mention that Shaw hit a superb fifty before coming to this fixture, and thus, it was a crucial breakthrough for CSK in their defence of 223.

Rayudu’s valiant effort was congratulated by almost every CSK player, but the one which stood out the most was the reaction from Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder, known to be arguably the best fielder at present, could not restrict himself from having a laugh, as even he was  surprised to see the evergreen Rayudu pulling off an exceptional catch.

