IPL 2023, DC vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s hat-trick of sixes leaves 'clueless' Kuldeep Yadav scratching head

Axar was the first to be punished, as Gaikwad blasted him for back-to-back sixes before notching up his third fifty of the season during the 10th over of the innings. Then, during the 12th over, he went berserk against Kuldeep, smashing three sixes off his first three deliveries, all tossed up. Gaikwad hit him over long-on, then over long-off, and followed it with a straight hit over his head. Seeing Gaikwad play quality strokes against him, Kuldeep for a while seemed clueless on the field, and skipper David Warner had to come over to have a little talk which seemingly worked as he conceded just one run off the next two deliveries.