IPL 2023, DC vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s hat-trick of sixes leaves 'clueless' Kuldeep Yadav scratching head
Ruturaj Gaikwad was batting brilliantly against DC.|
(IPL)
In T20s, batsmen often hog the limelight and take all the glory, with their carnage sometimes leaving the bowlers clueless on the field. Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav had one such bad over against Chennai Super Kings when Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed three sixes on the trot during an explosive knock.
Coming to play a crucial fixture against Delhi Capitals in order to guarantee a place in the playoffs, Chennai Super Kings could not have asked for a better start after opting to bat on Saturday afternoon at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The stylish duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway stitched a 144-run opening wicket stand from 87 balls, setting the platform for the others to finish things off in style. Gaikwad scored the major chunk of runs in their partnership, hitting 79 off 50 balls before Chetan Sakariya got the better of him during the 15th over. The ace batter was on 36 off 33 balls at one point before breaking the shackles against the DC spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.
Axar was the first to be punished, as Gaikwad blasted him for back-to-back sixes before notching up his third fifty of the season during the 10th over of the innings. Then, during the 12th over, he went berserk against Kuldeep, smashing three sixes off his first three deliveries, all tossed up. Gaikwad hit him over long-on, then over long-off, and followed it with a straight hit over his head. Seeing Gaikwad play quality strokes against him, Kuldeep for a while seemed clueless on the field, and skipper David Warner had to come over to have a little talk which seemingly worked as he conceded just one run off the next two deliveries.
However, the Twitterati did not miss the moment, as they highlighted how Gaikwad’s aggressiveness had Kuldeep look like a boy against men.
