IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Chennai Super Kings join Gujarat Titans in Playoffs with dominant win over Delhi Capitals

Chasing a mammoth target, Delhi Capitals got off to a torrid start having lost Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt, and Rilee Rossouw inside the first five overs of play. Their departures led the Capitals to muster only 34 runs during the Powerplay, and from thereon, there was little realistic chance for David Warner and his men to get the job done. However, Warner did not give up, stitching a 49-run partnership with Yash Dhull (13 off 15 balls) to keep themselves in the hunt. Coming at Nos. 6 and 7, Axar Patel (15 off 8 balls) and Aman Hakim Khan (7 off 9 balls) failed to support Warner ably, and their woes led the asking rate to go from bad to worse. Warner (86 off 58 balls) put up his fight till the 19th over, but it was not enough to get DC close to the target at all, as they closed on 146/9.