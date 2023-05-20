IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Chennai Super Kings join Gujarat Titans in Playoffs with dominant win over Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 77 runs on Saturday to guarantee their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs. The Yellow Army piled up 223/3 batting first and restricted the Capitals to 146/9, to join the defending champions Gujarat Titans in order to fight it out for the elusive title.
Chasing a mammoth target, Delhi Capitals got off to a torrid start having lost Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt, and Rilee Rossouw inside the first five overs of play. Their departures led the Capitals to muster only 34 runs during the Powerplay, and from thereon, there was little realistic chance for David Warner and his men to get the job done. However, Warner did not give up, stitching a 49-run partnership with Yash Dhull (13 off 15 balls) to keep themselves in the hunt. Coming at Nos. 6 and 7, Axar Patel (15 off 8 balls) and Aman Hakim Khan (7 off 9 balls) failed to support Warner ably, and their woes led the asking rate to go from bad to worse. Warner (86 off 58 balls) put up his fight till the 19th over, but it was not enough to get DC close to the target at all, as they closed on 146/9.
Opting to bat, Chennai openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway made batting look easy when the fielding restrictions were in place. Without even needing to take risks, the pair added 52 runs in the Powerplay, sending ominous signs to the Capitals bowlers. They shifted gears soon after, predominantly targeting the spinners to keep the run rate in excess of 10 an over. The spin trio of Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav had no reply whatsoever, as they conceded 98 runs from their combined eight overs without tasting any success. While Gaikwad (79 off 50 balls) and Conway (87 off 52 balls) added 141 runs from 87 balls before the former fell to Chetan Sakariya during the 15th over, breezy cameos from Shivam Dube (22 off 9 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (20* off 7 balls) ensured them a fitting close to the innings, helping them eventually finish at 223/3.
