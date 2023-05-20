IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as LSG qualifies for Eliminator after beating KKR by one run
(IPL)
On a track where spinners played a key role, Lucknow Super Giants outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders by one run thanks to a clinical bowling effort. Nicholas Pooran played a crucial knock of 58 runs from 30 balls, after KKR had gained the upper hand, to get LSG to a defendable total.
With their chances to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2023 hanging by a thread, Kolkata Knight Riders opted to bowl first while hosting Lucknow Super Giants. After Karan Sharma’s struggles came to an end with the scoreboard reading 14, Quinton de Kock and Prerak Mankad stabilized the innings to help the score reach 54/1 by the end of the fielding restrictions. However, LSG suffered a double blow in the over to follow with Mankad and the in-form Marcus Stoinis back in the dugout. Krunal Pandya (9) and de Kock (28) did not last too long either leaving LSG struggling at 73/5 after 10.1 overs. With the visitors heading for a low total, they needed Nicholas Pooran to step up. The West Indian power-hitter joined forces with Ayush Badoni (25) and led the way while stitching a 74-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Pooran contributed with a knock of 58 runs, at a strike rate of 193.33, including five impressive sixes, and ensured LSG reached 176/8 by the end of the 20 overs.
To keep themselves in the playoff hunt, KKR needed to chase down the target inside eight overs. Taking the equation into account, Jason Roy and Venkatesh Iyer, who ended up scoring 24, started the innings with attacking intent taking the hosts to 61/1 inside the powerplay. Nitish Rana came at No.3 but wasn’t able to add anything significant to the scoreboard scoring eight while Krunal Pandya got rid of well-settled Roy (45) reducing KKR to 82/3 from 10 overs. Afterwards, Rinku Singh shouldered the responsibility of taking the Kolkata outfit near the winning total with his impressive hitting while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Thanks to Rinku’s fluent stroke-making, the equation was reduced to 42 runs from 12 deliveries to win before the KKR sensation scored 20 off the 19th over. However, Rinku’s valiant knock of 61 runs from 32 balls went in vain as the hosts fell two runs short of the target.
