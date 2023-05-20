IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as LSG qualifies for Eliminator after beating KKR by one run

With their chances to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2023 hanging by a thread, Kolkata Knight Riders opted to bowl first while hosting Lucknow Super Giants. After Karan Sharma’s struggles came to an end with the scoreboard reading 14, Quinton de Kock and Prerak Mankad stabilized the innings to help the score reach 54/1 by the end of the fielding restrictions. However, LSG suffered a double blow in the over to follow with Mankad and the in-form Marcus Stoinis back in the dugout. Krunal Pandya (9) and de Kock (28) did not last too long either leaving LSG struggling at 73/5 after 10.1 overs. With the visitors heading for a low total, they needed Nicholas Pooran to step up. The West Indian power-hitter joined forces with Ayush Badoni (25) and led the way while stitching a 74-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Pooran contributed with a knock of 58 runs, at a strike rate of 193.33, including five impressive sixes, and ensured LSG reached 176/8 by the end of the 20 overs.