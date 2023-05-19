IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as RR knocks out PBKS with four-wicket win

Asked to bat first in their do or die encounter, Punjab Kings had a poor start losing Prabhsimran Singh on the second ball of the match. Atharva Taide and Shikhar Dhawan accelerated the scoring rate on a flat Dharamsala wicket adding 36 off the next 20 balls. However, both of them found themselves back in the dugout with the scoreboard reading 48/3 at the end of the powerplay. Liam Livingstone joined them soon after leaving Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma to do the heavy lifting. The duo added 64 runs for the fifth wicket, with the Indian scoring 44, before Navdeep Saini broke the partnership with his third scalp. The RR bowlers restricted the duo of Shahrukh Khan and Curran to a run rate of a shade over six, from overs 14 through 18, to establish dominance in the game. However, both of them switched gears in the last couple of overs amassing 46 runs to post a competitive total of 187/5.