IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as RR knocks out PBKS with four-wicket win
(IPL)
Rajasthan Royals kept themselves alive in the race for the playoffs beating Punjab Kings by four wickets on Friday. Shimron Hetmyer’s explosive knock of 46 runs including four sixes turned out to be decisive while Yashasvi Jaiswal played an anchor role while scoring a fifty in the crucial encounter.
Asked to bat first in their do or die encounter, Punjab Kings had a poor start losing Prabhsimran Singh on the second ball of the match. Atharva Taide and Shikhar Dhawan accelerated the scoring rate on a flat Dharamsala wicket adding 36 off the next 20 balls. However, both of them found themselves back in the dugout with the scoreboard reading 48/3 at the end of the powerplay. Liam Livingstone joined them soon after leaving Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma to do the heavy lifting. The duo added 64 runs for the fifth wicket, with the Indian scoring 44, before Navdeep Saini broke the partnership with his third scalp. The RR bowlers restricted the duo of Shahrukh Khan and Curran to a run rate of a shade over six, from overs 14 through 18, to establish dominance in the game. However, both of them switched gears in the last couple of overs amassing 46 runs to post a competitive total of 187/5.
Walking in to chase a target of 188, RR suffered a severe blow in the first over as Jos Buttler was dismissed on a duck. Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal joined forces after the dismissal blasting 73 runs from 49 balls with the former playing a knock of 51 runs. While RR managed to get off to a good start in the first half, they needed to score with a required run rate of 10.1 in the second half of the innings. As Sanju Samson also departed back to the pavilion soon, Jaiswal (50 runs from 36 balls), along with Shimron Hetmyer, piled up 47 runs for the fourth wicket before walking back to the pavilion. Riyan Parag (20 from 12) and Hetmyer ( 46 from 28) delivered some carnage, in the end, guiding the team within touching distance of the victory. Dhruv Jurel finished the match with a maximum and helped the team register a four-wicket win and keep their chances of making the playoffs alive.
