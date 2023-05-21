More Options

IPL 2023, MI vs SRH | Twitter divided over Mayank Agarwal’s century celebration on fifty

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mayank took off his helmet after scoring fifty on Sunday.

Celebrations on the cricket field bring joy to the spectators but when things go over the top, eyebrows begin to raise. Mayank Agarwal did one such gesture after notching up his season’s first fifty, but taking his helmet off after reaching the landmark was not totally lauded by everybody.

Mayank Agarwal had a horrendous IPL 2023 with the bat until Sunrisers Hyderabad’s last league match against Mumbai Indians, taking place at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The stylish batter, after having multiple woes, was dropped from the squad, but he was recalled to finish things off with a confidence-boosting knock. The 32-year-old did not disappoint, as his flamboyant 46-ball 83 proved to the world that he is not done yet.

The best part of his knock happened when he reached the fifty-run landmark – his first of the season – during the 13th over, bowled by Jason Behrendorff. He played a fullish delivery past the short third to reach the feat, and soon after, he took his helmet off and looked up to the sky with eyes closed. The whole SRH squad members, who were sitting in the dugout, gave him a standing ovation, albeit the Twitterati, in large numbers, thought that was not required which players usually do after getting to the three-digit mark.

