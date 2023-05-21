IPL 2023, MI vs SRH | Twitter divided over Mayank Agarwal’s century celebration on fifty

The best part of his knock happened when he reached the fifty-run landmark – his first of the season – during the 13th over, bowled by Jason Behrendorff. He played a fullish delivery past the short third to reach the feat, and soon after, he took his helmet off and looked up to the sky with eyes closed. The whole SRH squad members, who were sitting in the dugout, gave him a standing ovation, albeit the Twitterati, in large numbers, thought that was not required which players usually do after getting to the three-digit mark.