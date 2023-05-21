More Options

IPL 2023, RCB vs GT | Twitter reacts as Hardik's reaction steals limelight despite Rashid bamboozling Maxwell

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rashid Khan dismissed Glenn Maxwell on a score of 11

It is very rare that a peach of a delivery by a superstar is overshadowed by a reaction by a different player. Rashid Khan bamboozled Glenn Maxwell to clean up the Aussie but it was Hardik Pandya's reaction that was the focus of all the attention as far as fans on social media were concerned.

Halfway through the innings, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 93/3 while batting first in the game against Gujarat Titans. RCB had got to a solid start while batting first but they lost three wickets after the powerplay including a crucial scalp of Glenn Maxwell as Rashid Khan cleaned him up. While the significance of the wicket was immense for Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya's reaction was the real star of the show. 

Rashid came to bowl the ninth over and the Australian all-rounder was facing the second delivery of the over. The batter was high on confidence as he had smacked Noor Ahmed for a six and a four in the previous over. Maxwell decided to continue his carnage against Noor's compatriot after shifting his weight on the backfoot and attempting a hoick over the legside. However, the batter missed the line of the ball completely swinging his bat across the line and the delivery struck the timber. As Rashid ran over to complete his famous celebration, the camera panned to Hardik who stood there with a huge smile on his face, applauding his star's brilliance.  

The Twitterati also made note of the incident and not only did they praise the bowler, they had some select words for Maxwell as well. 

