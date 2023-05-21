IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians steamroll Sunrisers Hyderabad to remain in playoffs race
Cameron Green’s 47-ball 100 and Rohit Sharma’s 37-ball 56 made headlines at Wankhede Stadium as they helped Mumbai Indians to see off a stiff 201-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. Their valiant knocks kept MI battling it out with RCB for this year’s playoffs race.
Mumbai Indians cruised past Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in Match 69 of IPL 2023 to keep fighting with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the last spot of the playoffs. Chasing a challenging target, they lost Ishan Kishan (14 off 12 balls) early, but the ploy of promoting Cameron Green to No. 3 worked superbly for them, as his sublime hundred helped them chase a tough target with 12 balls to spare. Rohit and Green added 128 runs for the second wicket before the former fell to Mayank Dagar during the 14th over. However, the job was almost done by then, and Suryakumar Yadav’s 16-ball 25 not out was enough to get them past the finishing line.
Earlier, the returning Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma got the Sunrisers off to a flying start after Rohit Sharma asked them to bat first. Vivrant – batting for the first time in the competition – impressed more than Mayank in the early part of the innings en route to reaching the half-century off 36 balls. He and Mayank scored 53 runs in the Powerplay and then added 40 more to the partnership in the next four to keep control of the innings. In the meantime, the 23-year-old notched up a half-century from 36 balls and kept scoring at a strike rate of 150. Mayank shifted the gear soon after, reaching fifty – his first of the season – from 32 balls, and kept the run rate around 10 runs an over until Vivrant (69 off 47 balls) fell to Akash Madhwal (4/37) during the 14th over. Mumbai came back into the game from there on, getting the dangerous duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Glenn Phillips without much damage before Aiden Markram’s breezy 7-ball 13 not out and Mayank’s onslaught (83 off 46 balls) helped them reach exactly 200.
